QCL Red Meat Achiever award announced as beef's trailblazers shine at Rabobank dinner

By Andrew Marshall and Shan Goodwin
Updated May 7 2024 - 1:24am, first published May 6 2024 - 9:30pm
ACM group commercial manager Corinne Whiteman with QCL's Red Meat Achiever Award winner Adam Coffey. Picture by Shan Goodwin.
Australian beef paid tribute to some of its most innovative, dedicated and trailblazing people at a gala dinner event at Beef Australia in Rockhampton tonight.

