Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Three ways to object to a land valuation rise on your property

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
May 2 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Department of Resources State Valuation Service Lands Division south west region area manager John Thomas urged concerned landholders to call the valuation hotline for a confidential discussion. Picture: Supplied
Department of Resources State Valuation Service Lands Division south west region area manager John Thomas urged concerned landholders to call the valuation hotline for a confidential discussion. Picture: Supplied

Producers who plan to submit objections to increases in their land valuation assessments need to ensure they meet at least one of three important criteria, according to a senior State Valuation Service officer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.