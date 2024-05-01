Queensland Country Life
Home/dairy

Dairy producers keen to remain green

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
Updated May 1 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dairy cows on a property in Tasmania. Picture: Supplied by Sea Forest
Dairy cows on a property in Tasmania. Picture: Supplied by Sea Forest

Could dairy producers in Queensland soon be feeding their cows seaweed?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Brisbane-based journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.