Beef 2024 officially kicks off with Nose to Tail carve up | Photos

Australia's greatest celebration of beef has kicked off with the popular CommBank Nose to Tail dinner on Sunday night.
Attended by 350 people, the annual kick-off event features a five course beef themed meal and a captivating live demonstration of a carcase breakdown, performed by Australia's top butchers.
Beef Australia chairman Bryce Camm said in the 1089 days since Beef 2021 the industry had continued to grow and demonstrate its sustainability resulting in an even bigger event in 2024.
"This is an industry at the top of its field," Mr Camm said.
"Tomorrow morning Beef 2024 kicks off and some 30,000 people will walk through the gate.
"This is a true festival of beef that brings together people celebrating the greatest meat of all."
The carcase used in the demonstration was produced from an animal fed at Mr Bryce's Wonga Plains Feedlot and processed at Blair and Josie Angus's Signature Onfarm facility near Moranbah.
Comm Bank also used the Nose to Tail dinner to announce it had teamed up with ag tech platform Ruminati to deliver a new tool to help producers manage their on-farm emissions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.