Weaner steers reach 414c at Roma store sale

A total of 5643 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 414c/kg and averaged 397c/kg, weaner steers in the 200-280kg range reached 414c/kg and averaged 375c/kg.
Steers in the 280-330kg range reached 398c/kg and averaged 360c/kg, and steers in the 330-400kg range reached 398c/kg and averaged 338c/kg.
Feeder steers in the 400-500kg range topped at 354c/kg and averaged 325c/kg.
Neill Trading, Guyra, NSW, sold Angus steers to 414c/kg, reaching a top of $1050 to average $965.
H and K Terry, Ludgate Station, Prarie sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 404c/kg, reaching a top of $1227 to average $1104. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 278c/kg, reaching a top of $790, to average $634.
BLT Grazing, Boree Downs, Longreach sold Charolais cross steers to 400c/kg, reaching a top of $1221 to average $1121.
Gary Woodhouse, Pathungra Station, Boulia sold Charolais cross steers to 398c/kg, reaching a top of $1021 to average $873. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 292c/kg, reaching a top of $637, to average $620.
1940 Grazing Company, Bowood, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 398c/kg, reaching a top of $1550 to average $1193.
KJ and SL Boyd, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 396c/kg, reaching a top of $1215 to average $1134.
Scott Ridley, Talegar, Coonamble, sold Angus steers to 396c/kg, reaching a top of $1054 to average $1019.
Bullamon Plains Pastoral, Cedervale, Dunkeld sold Angus steers to 388c/kg, reaching a top of $1112 to average $1112. The Angus heifers sold to 292c/kg, reaching a top of $752 to average $752.
NG Marsh, Weemilah, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 386c/kg, reaching a top of $1136 to average $1121.
J Jackson and K Anderson sold Angus cross steers to 374c/kg, reaching a top of $1335 to average $1110.
Maller Pastoral Co, Waverly, Wallumbilla, sold Charolais cross steers to 370c/kg, reaching a top of $1451 to average $1309. The Simmental cross heifers sold to 280c/kg, reaching a top of $884 to average $884.
FD and JK Seawright, Glenray, Yuleba sold Hereford cross steers to 370c/kg, reaching a top of $1330 to average $1210. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 302c/kg, reaching a top of $1511, to average $823.
DW and TL Phillips, Luccombe, Mitchell, sold Angus cross steers to 368c/kg, reaching a top of $1323 to average $1165.
David Geary, Wilga Valley, Miles, sold Angus cross steers to 366c/kg, reaching a top of $1054 to average $1054. The Angus cross heifers sold to 286c/kg, reaching a top of $810 to average $810.
GT and LJ Proud, Woodstock, Roma sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 362c/kg, reaching a top of $985 to average $972. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 256c/kg, reaching a top of $614 to average $614.
Mindi Grazing Pty Ltd, Mindi Station, Cloncurry, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 354c/kg, reaching a top of $1652 to average $1351.
AR and TM Marsh, Hillsborough Station, St George, sold Angus cross steers to 354c/kg, reaching a top of $1109 to average $1109. The Angus cross heifers sold to 278c/kg, reaching a top of $918 to average $862.
GS and CJ White, Marionvale, Surat, sold Droughtmaster steers to 354c/kg, reaching a top of $1652 to average $1535.
Gardiner and Son, Collaroy, Charleville, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 352c/kg, reaching a top of $1710 to average $1710. The Simmental heifers sold to 306c/kg, reaching a top of $1351 to average $1351.
GC Thomas, Six Mile, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 348c/kg, reaching a top of $1490 to average $1345. The Angus cross heifers sold to 290c/kg, reaching a top of $1221 to average $1091.
AJ and CJ Adams, Allo-Omber, Barcaldine, sold Brahman cross steers to 342c/kg, reaching a top of $1426 to average $1231. The Brahman heifers sold to 258c/kg, reaching a top of $1265 to average $800.
JMC Grazing, Letterkenny, Morven, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 340c/kg, reaching a top of $1376 to average $1190. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 292c/kg, reaching a top of $1088 to average $883.
Ferguson Cattle Co, Annie-Vale, Roma sold Simmental cross steers to 338c/kg, reaching a top of $1589 to average $1581.
TE O'Brien, Tyrone, Injune sold Charbray cross steers to 336c/kg, reaching a top of $1828 to average $1720.
TS and LF White, Daisy Hill, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 330c/kg, reaching a top of $1535 to average $1535.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 276c/kg and averaged 243c/kg, while heifers in the 200-280kg range topped at 300c/kg and averaged 262c/kg. Heifers in the 280-330kg range topped at 300c/kg, averaging 253c/kg. Heifers in the 330-400kg range topped at 310c/kg, averaging 267c/kg. Heifers in the 400-500kg range topped at 310c/kg, averaging 287c/kg.
Raceview Pastoral Co, Raceview, Charleville sold Santa Gertrudis heifers to 310c/kg, reaching a top of $1364 to average $1222.
JJ and SM Murphy, Rocky, Charleville, sold Angus cross heifers to 300c/kg, reaching a top of $852 to average $771.
AF and MF Douglas, Springfield, Mitchell sold Droughtmaster cross heifers to 286c/kg, reaching a top of $1371 to average $1204. The Droughtmaster cows sold to 225c/kg, reaching a top of $1494 to average $1365.
LF, R and J Ballon, Derry Downs, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers to 279c/kg, reaching a top of $1344 to average $1344.
Cows in the 330-400kg range reached 185c/kg and averaged 137c/kg. Cows in the 400-500kg range topped at 223c/kg, averaging 199c/kg. Cows in the 500-600kg range topped at 250c/kg, averaging 218c/kg. Cows over 600kg topped at 235c/kg, averaging 216c/kg.
