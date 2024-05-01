Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef/Beef Australia 2024

Australian schools gearing up for livestock showdown at Beef 2024

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
May 1 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Brendan's College Yeppoon year 12 student Blake Killey, year 7 student Lawson Sedgeman and year 12 students Sam Kingston and Rory Killalea. Picture: supplied
St Brendan's College Yeppoon year 12 student Blake Killey, year 7 student Lawson Sedgeman and year 12 students Sam Kingston and Rory Killalea. Picture: supplied

The excitement is bubbling as schools across Queensland and beyond the border are gearing up for Beef 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.