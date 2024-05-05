QFF's excitement builds for Beef Australia 2024

Next week QFF will be heading to Rockhampton for Beef Australia 2024, joining the wider agricultural community in celebrating Australian beef and the associated agriculture supply chain on a global stage.
Welcoming back international visitors for the first time since 2018, Beef 2024 is set to be one of the premier events in this year's agricultural events calendar, bringing together producers, industry bodies, government, and everyone in between for a weeklong celebration of Australia's beef industry.
With more than 300 events to attend, including a range of competitions, seminars, property tours, tech talks and entertainment, organisers are saying that Beef 2024 promises to be the biggest and best yet.
Beef Week is a bucket list event to a global agricultural audience, offering Queensland and Australian agriculture the chance to demonstrate our sustainability and innovation credentials on the world stage.
Moreover, the event showcases our world leading produce, with a range of food and beverage vendors and celebrity chefs highlighting Queensland's locally grown food.
At a time when agriculture in Queensland and nationally is facing several challenges, this event will provide a good opportunity to celebrate how much has been achieved while exploring how we can meet challenges and leverage opportunites to continue to produce the world's best quality food and fibre.
Events like Beef 2024 shine a spotlight on the importance of regional communities and the role they have to play in ensuring we all have food on our tables.
You will find QFF at site W95 in the Walter Pierce Pavilion where we will be celebrating every industry, every plate and every person that is part of the Queensland agriculture sector alongside our partner and site sponsor Sparke Helmore Lawyers.
QFF will be highlighting Queensland's agricultural industries, discussing the work we do across our projects and advocacy on behalf of our members, and engaging with the broader agricultural community.
If you're going to be attending, make sure to stop in and say hello to the QFF team.
Like all agricultural events, this is an opportunity to engage and network, develop partnerships, and identify new opportunities for collaboration.
QFF looks forward to seeing you there!
