Queensland Country Life
Home/Opinion
Opinion

QFF's excitement builds for Beef Australia 2024

May 5 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QFF's excitement builds for Beef Australia 2024
QFF's excitement builds for Beef Australia 2024

Next week QFF will be heading to Rockhampton for Beef Australia 2024, joining the wider agricultural community in celebrating Australian beef and the associated agriculture supply chain on a global stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.