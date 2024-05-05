Growing avocado trees off the beaten track

Embarking on the journey of growing avocados can be both thrilling and daunting.
We've all encountered someone with a booming avocado tree in their backyard, yielding an abundance of fruit effortlessly. Inspired by such success stories, many of us entertain the idea of planting our own avocado tree, only to face disappointment later.
However, there are essential guidelines to navigate this endeavour successfully, and I'm here to shed light on them.
Avocados are typically associated with subtropical regions, yet they exhibit remarkable adaptability across various climates from North Queensland to Victoria.
Being evergreen, avocados demand protection from frost. Once established, they can withstand occasional cold spells and thrive in warm temperate climates.
Primarily rainforest dwellers, avocados benefit from shelter against strong winds, making it advisable to plant them amongst other fruiting trees for mutual protection.
Like many exotic fruit trees, avocados are notably thirsty, requiring a consistent moisture supply year-round.
However, excessive moisture can spell doom as avocados are highly vulnerable to soil-borne diseases. Adequate drainage is paramount when considering growing avocados at home.
In gardens with heavy soils, constructing a 1-metre-high by 4-metre-wide mound is advisable. Alternatively, utilising an old water tank as a raised garden bed can optimise water distribution while preventing shallow feeder roots from becoming waterlogged.
Most importantly, avocados need compost rich soil to thrive.
Planting an avocado tree without proper soil preparation could prove detrimental.
I highly recommend selecting a suitable site and beginning soil preparation at least 30 days before planting.
To improve the soil environment, thoroughly till the soil, incorporate soil amendments such as gypsum or dolomite, and enrich it with compost. This preparation ensures the soil is primed to support the growth and vitality of any avocado variety.
Top tips:
