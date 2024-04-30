Processors dominate market at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 274 head at Moreton Saleyards on Tuesday.
Close to half the yarding consisted of cows with the export market easing again as processors dominate the market.
Export prices eased by 5 to 10 cents on the previous week's market.
Feeder cattle remained firm, with limited numbers yarded.
The weaner and yearling market remained solid.
Angus cross vealer heifers from T Klan sold for 210.2c/kg to return $746 a head.
Blair and Dossetor sold Charolais cross yearling heifers at 245.2c/kg to return $839.
Yearling steers Santa cross from Pryde Pastoral scaled at 317.2c/kg returning $872.
A Strong sold Charolais cross weaner steers to see 367.2c/kg or $1153.
Charolais cross show quality steers from D Taylor came in at 400c/kg with a result of $1602.
Feeder steers - Charolais cross from B6 Rural came in at 296.2c/kg with a return of $1387.
G and K Phipps sold Charolais cross pasture steers at 268.2c/kg an outcome of $1488.
In trade heifers SC Williams sold Santa at 248.2c/kg to realise $1020 a head.
Charolais cross heavy cows from K Davidson saw 223.2c/kg to come back at $1595.
Kerry Klan sold Droughtmaster cross in medium cows at 200.2c/kg to return $1023.
In pens of heavy cows, ATG Pastoral sold Droughtmaster cross for 221.2c/kg or $1352.
Kerry Klan also sold Droughtmaster bulls to scale at 226.0c/kg for a return of $1887.
