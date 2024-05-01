Queensland Country Life
Goondiwindi landholders worried over spike in land valuations

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
May 1 2024 - 10:00am
Producers concerned about increased land valuations to their properties in the Goondiwindi Shire attended an AgForce workshop on Monday evening where they expressed interest in understanding the procedures to submit an objection.

