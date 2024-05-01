Goondiwindi landholders worried over spike in land valuations

Producers concerned about increased land valuations to their properties in the Goondiwindi Shire attended an AgForce workshop on Monday evening where they expressed interest in understanding the procedures to submit an objection.
AgForce land valuation specialist John Moore said the growers and graziers said they were worried about the increase of land valuations which averaged 76 per cent for the region.
Goondiwindi producer Col McClymont said the session had been worth attending, as AgForce southern inland manager Celeste Ogg and Mr Moore, "had provided a very informative workshop."
"I believe people left equippedwith the knowledge of how to make an informed decision," he said.
"This unimproved land valuation is very topical.
"We have had a 76.5 per cent increase at our property, it's even higher in some other areas and we intend to make an objection."
In March the Queensland Valuer-General issued land valuation notices to land holders in 20 LGAs including Banana, Cook, Isaac, Somerset, Barcoo, Diamantina, Livingstone, Bulloo, Fraser Coast, Longreach, Torres, Bundaberg, Whitsunday, Central Highlands, Goondiwindi and Winton.
Mr Moore said the Goondiwindi workshop was the final of seven held around the state.
"It is vital people understand the onus is on landholders to investigate and check that their valuations are correct," he said.
"If they feel their valuation is too high it could impact on how much rates and rent (if leasehold) they pay."
Mr Moore said for perpetual leases (GHPLs) it was important to comprehend how to apply to convert to freehold title before the cost of the procedure increased again.
Mr Moore said responsibility for ensuring values were correct lay with landowners, not local governments.
"Unimproved values are done by mass appraisal, meaning your property isn't individually valued so errors can occur," he said.
"It's important you object to your new valuation if you believe the unimproved value is too high, because it could result in large savings in rates or rent.
"But you only have until 27 May 2024 to do so, so I urge landowners to begin the process today."
Throughout the workshop series, Mr Moore said the biggest issue he noticed was the lack of understanding around how these valuations were selected.
"It is great to help our members better understand the process and help them check their valuations are correct and if necessary help them through the process to object to them," he said.
"Other issues discussed that I felt was very relevant was the cost of doing the improvements to the land, factors that can positively and negatively affect the valuation, pasture dieback and its effect on the property market."
Mr Moore said now the workshops had been completed, his role would focus on assisting members on a more individual basis,
"I will be at Beef 2024 to sit down and discuss this issue with our members," he said.
But Goondiwindi mayor Lawrence Springborg said the valuations were, "a guide only."
"Our council has put in place safeguards around the 80 land categories which we take into consideration," he said.
"We can cap the rate increase so it's not more than 20 per cent in one year.
"The other thing we do is we then average it out in the land category and people will see very little difference in the rates."
However, AgForce CEO Michael Guerin said he urged all Queensland landholders not to delay if they wanted to object to new land valuations - or risk being lumped with higher council rates and state land rent.
"Some of the highest rises in primary production values are in Banana 154 per cent, Barcoo 250 per cent, Bulloo 252 per cent, Central Highlands 121.3 per cent, Diamantina 254.6 per cent, Longreach 151.2 per cent and Winton 117.3 per cent," he said.
"Unimproved values determine what council rates rural landholders pay and are also used to calculate leasehold rents, so it's important the figures are right."
Landowners who disagreed with their valuation and are able to provide supporting information can lodge their objection online or at the address shown at the top of their valuation notice by 27 May 2024 or they can call 1300 664 217 to request an objection kit.
New valuations come into effect on 1 July 2024.
