Steers to $1689 at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday had a yarding of 1394 head.
Cattle were drawn from Theodore, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Booubyjan, Goomeri, Tiaro, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Rosedale, Miriam Vale, Bororen, Oyster Creek and all local areas.
Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Kilkivan sold for 334c/$1441. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Riverleigh sold for 328c/$1493. Milk and four tooth Angus cross steers from Gaeta sold for 332c/$1455. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Bundaberg sold for 324c/$1689.
Milk tooth Charbray steers from Mundubbera sold for 354c/$1419. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Goomeri sold for 332c/$1255. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Wallaville sold for 332c/$1397. Milk tooth Angus and Brangus cross steers from Gaeta sold for 338c/$1230. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Miriam Vale sold for 348c/$1133.
First cross Charolais cross weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 388c/$972. Hereford cross weaner steers from Hervey Bay sold for 340c/$915. Droughtmaster cross weaner steers from Kilkivan sold for 364c/$1027. Charbray cross weaner steers from Gayndah sold for 350c/$836.
Milk to four tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Gayndah sold for 250c/$1194. Milk to Four tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Theodore sold for 258c/$1039. Two tooth Crossbred heifers from Mundubbera sold for 262c/$1089. Two tooth Charbray heifers from Gayndah sold for 258c/$1211.
Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Mundubbera sold for 286c/$1062. Milk tooth Simbrah heifers from Bororen sold for 268c/$873. Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Goodnight Scrub sold for 248c/$721. Milk tooth Speckle Park heifers from Mount Perry sold for 248c/$928. Simmental cross weaner heifers from Wallaville sold for 288c/$748.
Charbray cows from Theodore sold for 217c/$1248. Charbray cows from Gaeta sold for 215c/$1282. Grey Brahman cows from Biggenden sold for 210c/$1154. Droughtmaster cows from Gin Gin sold for 214c/$1233. Red Angus cows from Bundaberg sold for 216c/$1322. Brahman cross cows from Mundubbera sold for 212c/$1183.
Two and six tooth Santa Gertrudis bullocks from Biggenden sold for 260c/$1535. Four and six tooth Santa Gertrudis cross bullocks from Wallaville sold for 267c/$1629. Six tooth Brahman bullocks from Gin Gin sold for 245c/$1249.
Two to six tooth Charbray heifers from Gaeta sold for 252c/$1326. Two tooth Brangus heifers from Lowmead sold for 247c/$1322. Two tooth Charbray heifers from Bundaberg sold for 245c/$1250. Two tooth Charbray heifers from Oyster creek sold for 240c/$1056.
