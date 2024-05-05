Futures surge higher as dry unnerves investors

United States and French wheat futures ended last week sharply higher as investors bail out of large net short positions.
Benchmark CBOT wheat futures rallied 10 per cent for the week, posting its largest weekly gain since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Investors have built up large net short positions in US and French wheat futures leaving them vulnerable to global weather uncertainties during the northern hemisphere spring.
Dry weather concerns in parts of the US and Russia have started to raise concerns about wheat yields, whereby global supplies may not be as plentiful as previously expected.
Dry weather over the US Southern Plains, particularly Kansas, is unnerving wheat investors in the US.
Kansas is the largest wheat production state in the US typically accounting for around a fifth of the national wheat crop.
Farmers in Kansas and adjoining Colorado and Oklahoma are desperate for rain to finish wheat crops, which are already coming into head. Winter wheat ratings in Kansas have tumbled in recent weeks.
Dry weather is also a concern in Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter.
Wheat crops in southern Russia are also desperate for rain. Russia's Southern District, a region that accounts for around a third of the national wheat output has received limited rain since breaking dormancy in March.
Forecasts of improved rain in the coming weeks for Southern Russia may cool market tensions, if realised.
International cash wheat markets have lagged the short covering surge in futures. Global buyers have shown little to no concern towards the worsening weather risks in Russia and the US.
Abundant supplies of cheaper Russian wheat continue to pressure global cash markets.
Russian cash quotes edged higher, but without demand driven conviction.
Last week the European Commission raised its forecast for EU carry over soft wheat stocks amid sluggish export demand coupled with large imports from Ukraine.
Australian wheat and barley values rallied with the sharp gains in global benchmarks, as well as dry weather concerns in Western Australia, South Australia, and Victoria.
New crop ASX wheat futures gained $12 to $372 a tonne.
Dry weather concerns are set to continue into May.
NSW and southern Queensland are forecast to see rain this week while other states are forecast to receive limited rain.
