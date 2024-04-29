Online listings, clearance rates fall during public holiday disrupted week

AuctionsPlus commercial cattle listings fell by 27 per cent to 15,568 head last week.
The average value over reserve dropped $4 to $56 and the clearance rate also fell 17 percentage points to 38 per cent in a week that was disrupted by the ANZAC Day public holiday on Thursday.
The AuctionsPlus Young Cattle Indicator rose 3 points to 322, meanwhile benchmark steers 280-330kg were firm at $1114.
The total offering of steers reached 5138 head and heifers reached 5022 head - with each category back around 2000 head from the previous week.
All states recorded reduced listings, apart from Tasmania, which had a very small uptick. Likewise all states recorded less purchases.
Processor activity fell from 7pc of the market last week to 5pc this week.
Steers
Steers received mixed prices compared to last week, with prices for steers weighing 330-400kg dropping $23 a head to average $1630, and a 45pc clearance rate, but remaining firm or slightly increasing across the other categories.
From Curban, NSW, a line of 17 Angus steers, aged 9 to 12 months old and weighing 391kg, returned $1350, or 345c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Caringbah, NSW.
Heifers
Heifer prices were down across all weights this week except for the 280-330kg category, which recorded an increase of $22 to $838, and a 31pc clearance.
From Warren, a line of 123 Charbray/Composite heifers, aged 10 to 16 months old and weighing 375kg, returned $1050, or 280c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Dalby, QLD.
Breeding stock
There was a $494 a head, or 80c/kg, increase in the average price of NSM cows and calves this week. PTIC cows also enjoyed a $57 or 13c/kg, increase on last week. However, all other breeding stock categories recorded falls of more than $100.
From Molong, NSW, one Highland cow aged five, and weighing 504kg, returned $4640/head, or 922c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Coolum Beach, QLD.
AuctionsPlus commercial sheep and lamb listings fell 8pc to 52,823 head.
Thursday's sheep sale was cancelled due to the ANZAC Day public holiday, which accounted for some of the smaller offering.
The clearance rate rose two percentage points to 52pc, while the price over reserve increased by $2 to average $9 across all listings.
Crossbred lamb prices fell by 4pc this week, with the crossbred lamb indicator moving from $106 to $102 a head.
The AuctionsPlus restocker indicator (ARLI) lifted 27c/kg to 589c/kg.
Lamb prices were mixed across different categories with Merino wether lamb prices lifting by $43 to reach $87 across a 225pc larger offering of 2572 head.
Prices were also mixed across joined ewes with SIL shedding breed ewes shedding $73 a head to average $92 and SM Composite/other breed ewes lifting $54 to $149.
NSW producers offered nearly 9000 less head than the previous week, but remained the highest contributor to the offering with 26,530 head. Victorian producers offered an additional 6901 head, up to 15,453 this week. South Australian purchases more than halved to 3,298, while Victorian purchases more than doubled to 8021.
Crossbred lambs registered a smaller offering with 9154 head, with prices decreasing by $4 on last week to average $102 for a 65pc clearance rate.
From Taralga, NSW a line of 330 Poll Dorset/Border Leicester/Merino mixed sexed Jun/Jul '23 drop, and weighing 45kg lwt, returned $142.5, or 319c/kg, and will travel to a buyer in Forbes, NSW.
Merino wether lambs registered an increased offering of 2572 head, a 225pc increase on last week, with prices almost doubling to average $87 a head, an increase of $43 for a 51pc clearance.
From Menindee, a line of 715 poll Merino wethers, Aug/Sep '23 drop and weighing 41kg lwt, returned $91/head, or 222c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Loxton, SA.
SIL Merino ewes registered a larger offering with 6726 head, with prices increasing by $19 on last week to average $118 for a 37pc clearance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.