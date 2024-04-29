Queensland Country Life
Red Brahman weaner heifers sell to 400c/kg at Biggenden

April 29 2024 - 10:00am
Winner of the champion pen - Brahman or Brahman infused steers, Brayden Trigger, Trigger Grazing, Biggenden. The champion pen sold for 388.2c/kg or $1127.72. Picture supplied
Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden weaner sale on Friday had a yarding of 1900 head.

