Red Brahman weaner heifers sell to 400c/kg at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden weaner sale on Friday had a yarding of 1900 head.
Cattle were drawn from Monto, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Murgon, Eumundi, Kilkivan, Tiaro, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Childers, Bundaberg, Rosedale, Miriam Vale, Calliope, Proston, Gin Gin, Lowmead, Woolooga and all local areas.
Angus cross weaner steers from Gigoomgan sold for 376c/$963. Angus cross weaner steers from Wilson Valley sold for 366c/$902. Angus cross weaner steers from Bundaberg sold for 360c/$1132. Brangus weaner steers from Wallaville sold for 368c/$1030. Angus cross weaner steers from Woolooga sold for 366c/$1098. Brangus weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 376c/$810.
Droughtmaster weaner steers from Woolooga sold for 398c/$1037. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Eumundi sold for 386c/$1199. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Yandaran sold for 372c/$1099. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Booubyjan sold for 368c/$948. Droughtmaster cross weaner steers from Goomeri sold for 370c/$958.
Brahman cross weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 388c/$1127. Grey Brahman weaner steers from Waterloo sold for 310c/$816. Red Brahman weaner steers from Monto sold for 344c/$876. Red Brahman weaner steers from Brooweena steers for 306c/$746.
Angus cross weaner heifers from Gigoomgan sold for 268c/$752. Angus cross weaner heifers from Brooweena sold for 268c/$877. Angus cross weaner heifers from Eumundi sold for 260c/$712. Angus cross weaner heifers from Woolooga sold for 266c/$780. Angus cross weaner heifers from Biggenden sold for 278c/$661.
Droughtmaster weaner heifers from South Kolan sold for 260c/$767. Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Binjour sold for 276c/$604. Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Gin Gin sold for 276c/$690.
Red Brahman weaner heifers from Brooweena sold for 400c/$896. Grey Brahman weaner heifers from Bullyard sold for 264c/$525.
Best pen of Brahman or Brahman infused weaners: Trigger Grazing, Biggenden
Best pen of Droughtmaster or Droughtmaster infused weaners: S and E Barrett, Woolooga
Best pen of Angus or Angus infused weaners: Rockemer Grazing, Brooweena
Champion pen of weaners: Trigger Grazing - Brahman or Brahman infused
