The power is in the planning

There is no such thing as a failed plan. It is management of the plan that actually fails.
A good plan needs to look at the outcomes you want to achieve, consider your current reality and available options before providing actionable steps to achieve those outcomes. A plan is based on a series of assumptions and, in reality, guess work!
General Eisenhower famously quoted "Plans are useless, but planning is essential" when referring to battle plans.
It is the process of putting together a plan that is powerful. A good plan needs input from multiple team members as no one person generally holds all the information and knowledge required to put together a good plan.
When putting together a plan, consider the past, present and future.
What can you learn from the past? Who in your business has experience in this and can share some hard earned wisdom? If you're facing circumstances that you haven't experienced before, who do you know that might be able to share some wisdom? There is an enormous amount of wisdom a phone call away if we are willing to make the call.
What is your current reality? Be honest about actual circumstances and resources.
What outcomes are you wanting to achieve? You cannot develop a plan without an objective! This stage is often skimmed over in my experience so make sure to discuss clearly what the objectives are and agree on them. I guarantee that if you don't discuss and write down the objective or goal, then you'll be operating off different assumptions.
Then you can assess the choices and options available to take you from your current reality to your agreed objectives. This is the part to really dig into the discussion and throw around different ideas. Ask for input from everyone.
Finally, it is the management of the plan that kicks in. It is in our management that we monitor what is actually happening (which assumptions are accurate and which are not) and then adjust the plan as we go.
A plan only fails when we treat it as a recipe and don't adjust it as we go. Just like driving down the road, we are always having to adjust based on the slope of the road and when other cars/animals appear in our way.
Happy planning and navigating your way. Enjoy the process.
