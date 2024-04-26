Queensland Country Life
Quality black soil inner Darling Downs farm makes $3.5 million

By Mark Phelps
Updated April 26 2024 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
A top quality farming property presented with a 450 acre sorghum crop has sold at auction for $3.5 million. Picture supplied
Top quality 288 hectare (711 acre) Darling Downs property Felton Homestead has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $3.5 million.

