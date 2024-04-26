Kurrajong Hills delivers balanced breeding and backgrounding | Video

Offers of more than $1.8 million are being sought on Kurrajong Hills, a well balanced 347 hectare (857 acre) breeding and backgrounding property at Forest Springs on the inner Darling Downs.
Located 45 minutes from Toowoomba, 30 minutes from Warwick, and two hours from Brisbane, the property features a fertile mix of undulating to steeper country with basalt scrub and soft forest soils.
Kurrajong Hills has eight paddocks in good to stock proof condition improved pastures including premier digit and creeping blue grass, with areas of quality native species such as Queensland blue grass.
The paddocks have a combination of four and five barbed wires on timber and steel posts, in addition to some electric fencing.
Water is supplied from two bores, seven troughs and nine seasonal dams.
One bore is equipped with pump jack powered by a Lister motor, while the other has a mono pump and a Yanmar engine.
The large portable steel panel and timber cattle yards are equipped with a crush and a loading ramp.
Other improvements include a near new concrete floored multipurpose shed with a truck bay, workshop/machinery shed and a level for storage or potentially as accommodation.
There is also a 15x12.5m hay shed and a 12.5x6m machinery/hay shed.
Marketing agent James Arthur, Ray White Rural, said Kurrajong Hills was a larger scale inner Darling Downs property with outstanding views of the Clifton and Allora districts.
"Kurrajong Hills is a productive, sweet grazing property with the capacity to breed or background cattle, located at the end of a well maintained all-weather road," Mr Arthur said.
"It's perfect for the absentee owner or build and take advantage of the natural beauty this property has to offer."
Contact James Arthur, 0438 347 330, or David Felsch, 0488 993 931, Ray White Rural.
