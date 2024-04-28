Millmerran lovebirds say I do

About 150 family and friends watched on as Meg McKinlay married Cameron Millar on March 9 this year.
Meg, the daughter of Dean and Cass McKinlay of Rocky Creek, Millmerran said I do to Cameron, the son of Ross and Rosalie Millar, Bringalily, Millmerran at the local St Peters Anglican Church under Pastor Murray Holmes. The reception followed at the Bringalily Hall.
Cameron was joined by groomsmen Matthew and Lachlan Millar of Rallim, Bringalily, Will Ogg, Ayrshire Downs, Winton and Kelpie, Dolly.
Bridesmaids beside Meg were Lucy McKinlay, Rocky Creek, Millmerran, Bree Thronton, Mt Maria, Morven, and Bella Joseland, Eltham, Yaraka. The event was catered by Toowoomba's Graze Co, with local Bellevue Dorper lamb on the menu.
The cake was made by fellow Bringalily local Jen Hain.
The bride wore a bespoke gown designed by Toowoomba designer Jaqueline May Bride while the bouquets were created by Barb Somervaille from Country Garden Snippets, Ravensbourne.
Ali Porter from B.lush Studios travelled to the farm to do the makeup as did Kate Carney from Hair on the Hill by Kate. Photos were captured by Sophie Madge.
