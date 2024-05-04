Queensland Country Life
Surgery left Brooke Dingle wheelchair bound, so she turned to cattle

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
May 4 2024 - 7:00pm
Mount Perry's Brooke Dingle became wheelchair bound after a life-saving procedure in 2019. Picture by Ellouise Bailey
Mount Perry's Brooke Dingle became wheelchair bound after a life-saving procedure in 2019. Picture by Ellouise Bailey

In her mid twenties, Mount Perry's Brooke Dingle was staring down the barrel of life-altering surgery that doctors told her may result in the loss of function in her legs.

