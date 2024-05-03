Post Nuffield and grazing butcher enterprise, Rob Cook focuses on family

After a successful rodeo career, a Nuffield Scholarship that took him around the world and a successful grazing and butcher's shop operation, Rob Cook says it's time to focus on family.
Rob was left quadriplegic following a mustering helicopter crash in 2008 at his family's isolated 400,000-hectare NT cattle station, Suplejack Downs.
He lived in Clermont until he was about 10, before moving to a 1335 hectare block between Miles and Wandoan. He was 15 when his parents went into partnership with his grandparents in the NT.
"My father was extremely hard working, and non-stop all the time to give us the lifestyle. Mum was a very determined, capable person that raised seven kids basically by herself while dad was away contracting," he said.
"We grew up in a house where if we needed beef, mum was more than capable of killing and butchering a beast. She always had a veggie garden, chooks and milking cows.
"We grew up in a world where if something's broken fix it and don't ever say I can't. With any of the crazy ideas I had growing up, mum and dad never ever tried to talk me out of it.
"With that mentality, that's how I live my entire life."
He said that attitude prepared him for the unexpected turn his life took following his accident.
Rob had to spend 12 months in hospital and rehab to learn how to walk, talk, eat, drink and sit up again.
What kept him going was the support of his family and understanding he had to remain positive for them to stick by him.
"I don't think my family would forgive me if I decided to get all sooky on them because of my injury so I just moved forward and tried to do the right thing," he said.
Two of his brothers picked up their families and moved down to Adelaide and got a job at the meatworks while he was in rehab to help his family pay their bills.
"It was bad, but it could have been a lot worse without all that support and family," he said.
At the time of the accident he and his wife Sarah had a toddler just shy of two and a baby. He said his sons learnt to walk and talk by his bedside.
"I always wanted to be a father my whole life and I certainly didn't want to raise two young men to grow up thinking it's ok to have an excuse, so I made sure I never used my injury as an excuse for anything I've ever done in my life and I'm hoping that will rub off on the boys in their life," he said.
Doctors advised the Cook family against returning to Suplejack Downs due to it being so remote, but they wanted to give station life a chance.
During that time, Rob was successful in securing a Nuffield Farming Scholarship to study innovation and technology in the beef industry.
Determined to inspire others and raise money towards the scholarship, he decided to cross the Tanami Desert from the station to Alice Springs in his powered chair with the kids and Sarah trailing in a truck behind.
It took him 24 days to complete and was a journey that inspired many others around the country.
Incredibly, Rob's Nuffield journey took he and his family to over 15 countries. His project focused on automation in agriculture.
"I specialised in what we may be able to implement within the beef industry to not just to make jobs easier for me, but I mean you have look at the stats, we've got an ageing population in Australian beef," he said.
"The biggest thing I learned was that nothing's impossible if you want it bad enough."
The family stuck it out station life for a total of four years until they decided it was time to move to the Bundaberg region in Queensland to get more help for Rob.
There they decided to open up a butcher shop, Tender Sprouted Meats, retailing their own Brangus cattle beef raised over three of their own properties.
The cattle were fed a daily ration of sprouted barley grown hydroponically in a temperature controlled shed.
Rob used the knowledge he gained during his studies to help automate his systems, including a solar hydraulic set-up in the yards and joystick operated branding cradle.
After several years in the butchering business, the husband and wife duo decided the family needed more time together.
"We had two little boys playing rugby league and we were basically just high fiving each other in the hallway," Rob said.
"We had eight or nine people working for us, it was non-stop so we couldn't afford to be sick because everything stopped if we stopped. But we managed to achieve what we set out to do.
"We've downsized since then, sold the butcher shop and we're just enjoying the kids, cattle, our properties. We feel like hobby farmers now compared to where we were.
"We spent a lot of weekends on the road, enjoying our boys while they're growing up and we'll see what the future holds."
