Increased numbers see prices soften at Gracemere

Updated April 23 2024 - 9:02am, first published April 18 2024 - 10:00am
A pen of Brahman steers offered by JR and LA Edgar of Craiglee sold for 326c/kg for a return of $1011 a head. Picture by CQLX
A pen of Brahman steers offered by JR and LA Edgar of Craiglee sold for 326c/kg for a return of $1011 a head. Picture by CQLX

Following the same trend as other selling centres across the state CQLX Gracemere saw a significant increase in numbers this week with cattle drawn from a large catchment area.

