Increased numbers see prices soften at Gracemere

Following the same trend as other selling centres across the state CQLX Gracemere saw a significant increase in numbers this week with cattle drawn from a large catchment area.
The combined agents yarded 4726 head of which included 2633 steers, 1519 heifers, 491 cows, 26 bulls and 43 cows and calves.
The average price across all categories softened by 17 cents and considering a very high percentage of Brahman cattle this week's market held up very well.
Into the prime cattle, bulls softened by 19 cents on last week and a good prime cow was 10 to 15 cents cheaper while the secondary cows softened a bit more.
Weaner steers sold to a higher top however on average softened by 30 cents, while feeder steers were firm on last week, the heifers will read 19 cents softer on average however held firm for the quality of cattle presented.
HIGHLIGHTS
AR and RM Anderson, Bouldercombe, sold Droughtmaster steers for 328c weighing 472kg to return $1550 a head.
Bezuma Pastoral, Jambin sold Brahman cross feeder steers for 284c weighing 467kg to return $1328.
M and R Collins Wowan, sold Charbray steers for 334c weighing 453kg to return $1516.
Amaroo Partnership, Nebo, sold Brangus steers for 330c weighing 437 kg to return $1444.
R amd H Creed, Raglan, sold Red Brahman feeder steers to 298c weighing 431kg to return $1286.
R and H Matthews, Dululu sold Charbray/Droughtmaster cross feeder steers for 326c weighing 408kg to return $1329.
JR and LA Edgar, Morinish, sold EU Acc. Brahman steers for 326c weighing 310kg to return $1011.
MA and AM Stewart, Camboon, sold Charbray cross weaner steers for 388c weighing 284kg to return $1103.
Nullegai Grazing, Marlborough, sold Charbray cross steers for 402c weighing 282kg to return $1135.
L Rutherford, Glenroy, sold Droughtmaster steers for 358c weighing 277kg to return $994.
J and Y Galea, Sarina, sold Simmental cross steers for 406c weighing 262kg to return $1067.
Yemeappo Pastoral Co, Yaamba sold Brangus steers for 384c weighing 226kg to return $871.
Farmer and Co, Yaamba, sold Brangus steers for 420 c/kg weighing 197 kg to return $828.
WH Neill-Ballantine, Baralaba sold Brahman Cross Heifers for 251c weighing 486kg to return $1221.
DF Clark Baralaba, sold a run of Brahman prime heifers to 244c weighing 478kg to return $1169.
RJ Dunning, Mornish sold Limousin cross Heifers for 268c weighing 386kg to return $1037.
BJ Thomas, Baralaba sold Charbray Heifers for 294c weighing 361kg to return $1063.
R and J Jacobsen, Kunwarara, sold Brangus heifers for 254c weighing 356kg to return $906.
Benramsay Farming Co, Baralaba sold Brangus feeder heifers for 260c weighing 383kg to return $997.
SE and JG Farr, Garnant, sold Brahman heifers for 348c weighing 236kg to return $822.
RD and BE Landsberg, The Caves, sold Brahman cows for 217c weighing 643kg to return $1396.
B Tapscott, Alton Downs sold Droughtmaster PTIC cows for $1475.
