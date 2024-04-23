Droughtmaster steers reach $1410 at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a fully firm market at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
Competition remained very strong for quality lines while lesser quality cattle sold accordingly.
Feedlotters and backgrounders had a strong presence and cows and calves sold well.
Tracey Bulloch, Kagaru sold Droughtmaster steers 18 months for $1410.
The O'Neill Family, Mt Oweenee Station sold Charbray steers 18 months for $1370.
Speckle Park cross steers 15 months account Robert and Debbie Taylor, Kerry sold for $1280.
David and Chris Grimmett, Beaudesert sold Santa cross steers 15 months for $1250.
Brangus cross steers 18 months account Ian and Paola Terry, Veresdale sold for $1200.
Angus steers 15 months account Rod and Julie Edwards, Beaudesert sold for $1180.
Angus cross steers 14 months account Greg Arthy, Lamington sold for $1000.
Mark and Dianne Mylett, Cainbable sold Charbray weaner steers for $1090.
Coochin Farming Co, Coochin sold Santa cross weaner steers for $1060.
Droughtmaster cross weaner steers account Natalie and Simon Marshall, Glamorgan Vale sold for $950.
Paul and Katie Newlove, Maroon sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $900. The Drynan Family, Innisplain sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $900.
Frank Klan, Running Creek sold Droughtmaster weaner males for $830.
Charbray weaner steers account Robert and Debbie Taylor sold for $800.
Droughtmaster heifers 18 months account Oppermann Pastoral, Kerry sold for $1210.
The Drynan Family sold Charbray heifers 14 months for $890.
Charbray heifers 14 months account Debra Geldard, Sarabah sold for $800.
David and Chris Grimmett sold Santa heifers for $790. Charbray weaner heifers account Mark and Dianne Mylett sold for $670.
Julian Ritter, Christmas Creek sold Angus cross weaner heifers for $690.
Steve Teitzel, Woodhill sold Angus weaner heifers for $590.
Coochin Farming Co sold Santa cross weaner heifers for $510.
Dale Oppermann, Kerry sold Charbray cows and calves for $1520.
Droughtmaster cross cows and calves account New Water Feedlot, Tabooba sold for $1270.
Charbray cows account Jaret Hinze, Numinbah Valley sold for $1040.
The next Beaudesert Sale is the Santa Gertrudis Infused Show and Sale this Saturday April 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.