Droughtmaster steers reach $1410 at Beaudesert

April 23 2024 - 2:00pm
Agent Garth Weatherall with Tracy Bulloch and Ken Mantell who sold Droughtmaster steers 18 months for $1410. Picture supplied by Bartholomew & Co
Agents Bartholomew & Co reported a fully firm market at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.

