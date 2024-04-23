Weaner steers sell to 424c at Biggenden

There were 2588 head yarded at Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden weaner sale on Friday.
Cattle were drawn from Theodore, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Mount Perry, Booubyjan, Goomeri, Tansey, Eumundi, Tiaro, Hervey Bay, Gin Gin, Miriam Vale, Rosedale, Bororen, Brooweena, Yerra and all local areas.
Santa Gertrudis steers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 388c/$1083.
Santa Gertrudis steers from Rocky Creek sold for 390c/$1030.
Santa Gertrudis steers from Electra sold for 394c/$937.
Santa Gertrudis steers from Kin Kin sold for 392c/$970. Santa and Simbrah steers from Crownthorpe sold from 390-416c/$1035-1215.
Simbrah Santa cross steers from Booubyjan sold for 414c/$1137.
Simmental cross steers from Windera sold for 406c/$1134.
First cross Simmental cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 396-422c/$1041-$1273.
First cross Simmental cross steers from Bororen sold for 410c/$1090.
Simmental cross steers from Gigoomgan sold for 408c/$1265.
Simmental cross steers from Gin Gin sold for 400c/$1210.
Simmental cross steers from Tansey sold from 392-416c/$1204.
Simmental cross steers from Buxton sold for 380c/$1068.
First cross Charolais cross steers from Biggenden sold for 416c/$1173.
First cross Charolais cross steers from Gigoomgan sold for 388c/$1164.
First cross Charolais cross steers from Theodore sold for 412c/$1148.
First cross Charolais cross steers from Woowoonga sold for 394c/$1054.
First cross Charolais cross steers from Eumundi sold for 424c/$1046.
First cross Charolais cross steers from Waterloo sold for 420c/$1234.
First cross Charolais cross steers from Miriam Vale sold for 408c/$935.
Santa Gertrudis heifers from Coalstoun sold for 298c/$779.
First cross Charolais cross heifers from Eumundi sold for 340c/$942.
First cross Charolais cross heifers from Theodore sold for 334c/$799.
First cross Charolais cross heifers from Gigoomgan sold for 312c/$839.
First cross Charolais cross heifers from Woowoonga sold for 308c/$825.
First cross Simmental cross heifers from Tansey sold for 288c/$772.
Simmental cross heifers from Goomeri sold for 290c/$902.
First cross Simmental cross heifers from Eidsvold sold for 280c/$778.
Simmental cross heifers from Yerra sold for 300c/$747.
Simmental cross heifers from Windera sold for 306c/$829.
Best Pen of Simmental or Simmental Infused weaners: Ben Weller, Eidsvold
Best Pen of Santa Gertrudis or Santa Gertrudis Infused weaners: Last Pastoral Co, Crownthorpe
Best Pen of Charolais or Charolais Infused weaners: MJ & KC Corfield, Coalstoun Lakes
Champion Pen of Weaners: Ben Weller - Simmental or Simmental Infused
Thr next sale is on Friday April 26
