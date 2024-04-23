Queensland Country Life
Weaner steers sell to 424c at Biggenden

April 23 2024 - 10:00am
Sponsors Leon Buchanan (Zoetis) and Sean Morrissey (Morrissey & Co) with the champion pen of Simmental weaners on account of Ben Weller, Eidsvold. The champion pen made 398.2c/kg or $1240. Picture supplied by Burnett Livestock & Realty
There were 2588 head yarded at Burnett Livestock and Realty's Biggenden weaner sale on Friday.

