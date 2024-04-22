Queensland Country Life
Quad bike accident victim airlifted to Rockhampton

By Judith Maizey
Updated April 22 2024 - 12:54pm, first published 12:30pm
The RACQ CapRescue chopper attended yesterday's quad bike accident on a cattle property. Picture: supplied by RACQ CapRescue
A woman in her 50s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday morning after she was involved in a quad bike accident while mustering cattle.

