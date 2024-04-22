Quad bike accident victim airlifted to Rockhampton

A woman in her 50s was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday morning after she was involved in a quad bike accident while mustering cattle.
QAS media said they got the call at 9.45am yesterday to attend a property near Ogmore, north of Rockhampton.
Two ambulances attended the scene with the RACQ CapRescue helicopter and crew also in attendance.
A RACQ CapRescue media statement said its chopper was tasked to a rural property north of Rockhampton to assist a patient who was involved in a quad bike accident.
Upon arrival at the scene, a woman in her 50s was treated for suspected head and spinal injuries after falling from a quad bike while mustering cattle.
The patient was stabilised at the scene by the on-board CapRescue medical team and flown to Rockhampton Hospital for further scans and treatment.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the woman was described as being in a serious condition when airlifted to hospital.
