Feeders steers to $1580 at Toogoolawah

April 23 2024 - 11:00am
Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old, account Vitwood Grazing Pty Ltd of Gin Gin, sold for $1120 a head. Picture supplied by Shepherdson and Boyd
Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old, account Vitwood Grazing Pty Ltd of Gin Gin, sold for $1120 a head. Picture supplied by Shepherdson and Boyd

Agents Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 2852 head at Toogoolawah for their weaner and store sale on Friday.

