Feeders steers to $1580 at Toogoolawah

Agents Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 2852 head at Toogoolawah for their weaner and store sale on Friday.
Heavy feeder steers and Euro cross feeder steers sold to a fully firm to slightly dearer market.
Tropical contented and lighter weight weaner steers continued to ease.
The heifer portion sold to very similar traits with the heavier Euro cross and British cross weaner heifers highly sought after whilst competition is limited for the lighter weight and tropical contented heifers.
Paul Walsh of Marburg sold Charolais cross feeders steers 20-24 months old for $1580 a head.
Lewis Paroz of Mutdapilly sold top quality Charolais cross feeder steers 20-24 months old for $1560.
Ian Paroz of Laidley sold Charolais cross steers 20 months old for $1530.
Russell Gray of Linville sold Santa feeder steers 20 months old for $1490.
Ian Donald Electrical of Rush Creek sold Brangus cross feeder steers 18-20 months old for $1410.
Allan Sandilands of Toogoolawah sold Red Brangus cross feeder steers 18-20 months old for $1370.
D & D Jackson of Toogoolawah sold Charbray cross feeder steers 18-20 months old for $1370.
Tandarra Partnership of Mt Kilcoy sold Charbray cross steers 16-18 months old for $1340.
P and R O'Brien sold Charolais X steers 12-14 months old for $1220.
Greendale Cattle Co of Tambo sold Charbray cross weaner steers 10-12 months old for $1190 and Angus cross for $1030.
G and D Francis of Toogoolawah sold Charolais cross weaner eight to ten months old for $1140.
Graham Mcpherson of Kilcoy sold Charolais cross weaner steers 10 months old for $1140.
Barraclough Partnership of Toogoolawah sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight to ten months old for $1120.
Vitwood P/L of Gin Gin sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $1120.
Neil Hobart of Toogoolawah sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $1080.
Sager P/L of Linville sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $1070.
R and T Tinney sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $1070.
ATG Pastoral of Kilcoy sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months for $1040.
Rathcool Ent of Fernvale sold Angus cross weaner steers eight months old for $1010.
G and J Cahill of Beaudesert sold Santa cross weaner steers eight months old for $1000.
Warach P/L of Toogoolawah sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $950.
Warigul Pastoral sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers eight months old for $950.
Morden Pastoral sold Angus cross steers eight months old for $950.
Canekeel P/L of Crossdale sold Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $850.
Kate Cosh of Kingaroy sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months old for $960.
G & l Martin sold Charbray cross weaner steers six months old for $950.
Glenlee Farming of Mt Sylvia sold Charbray cross weaner steers eigh months old for $930.
G and D Tilley of Beaudesert sold Santa weaner steers five to six months old for $900.
ALB Pastoral of Kilcoy sold Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $910.
Peter Stanton of Mt Kilcoy sold Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $910.
Quality pens of weaner heifers sold to a fully firm market.
G and D Francis of Toogoolawah sold Charolais cross weaner heifers eight to ten months old for $870.
Barraclough Partnership of Toogoolawah sold Charolais cross weaner heifers eight months old for $850.
Neil Hobart sold Charolais cross weaner heifers eight to ten months old for $840.
Woodmillar Santas of Gayndah sold Santa cross Charolais weaner heifers for $800.
Warigul Pastoral sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $850.
Peter Stanton of Mt Kilcoy sold Charolais cross weaner heifers eight months old for $770.
Graham McPherson of Kilcoy sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $830.
P and R O'brien sold Charolais cross heifers 12 months old for $790.
Greendale Past. Co. of Tambo sold Angus cross weaner heifers eight months old for $730.
Rathcool Ent sold Angus cross weaner heifers eight months old for $680.
ALB Pastoral of Kilcoy sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $710.
G and D Tilley of Beaudesert sold Santa heifers five to six months old for $660.
Sarger P/L of Linville sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six months old for $650.
Baneda Pastoral of Conondale sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $670.
Tablelands of Monsildale sold Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $630.
The next Toogoolawah store sale will be Friday May 3, starting at 9am.
