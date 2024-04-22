Queensland Country Life
Investigation into cattle truck fatality ongoing

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
April 22 2024 - 11:00am
Todd Horwood died in an incident involving a cattle truck in late February. Picture: supplied
An explanation as to how the truck incident at a Bauhinia cattle property in February occurred that killed one man and put another in hospital in a serious condition is yet to be handed down.

