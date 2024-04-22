Investigation into cattle truck fatality ongoing

An explanation as to how the truck incident at a Bauhinia cattle property in February occurred that killed one man and put another in hospital in a serious condition is yet to be handed down.
Todd Horwood, 35, died when the top deck of a cattle truck loaded with cattle allegedly collapsed on him and another man in his 50s on February 29.
The accident occurred at a property on the Dawson Highway near Bauhinia owned by Ray Scott Pastoral where Mr Horwood had been working as a station hand since April last year.
Workplace, Health and Safety mounted an investigation into the incident, but after nearly two months since the accident occurred there are still no answers.
In response to a question from Queensland Country Life, the Office of Industrial Relations replied that there was no further update at this stage.
After the incident, the man in his 50s, who suffered leg and pelvic injuries, was airlifted by helicopter from the scene to Rockhampton Base Hospital, but several days later on March 3 was moved to the Gold Coast University Hospital.
