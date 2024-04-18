Calls amplify for biosecurity legislative change

A bill to implement recommendations from a review of the Biosecurity act 2014, is currently before parliament and representatives from AgForce say there is need for legislative change.
They said a surge in access requests from third party companies had increased landholder exposure to biosecurity risks.
Whilst all parties have an obligation under the Biosecurity Act 2014, AgForce, senior policy advisor Dr Annie Rutledge, said the legislation should be tightened up to provide clearer directive to landholders on their rights.
"Landholders want more security and protection, especially given the increase in biosecurity risk," she said.
"Many people don't really know the difference between a biosecurity plan and a biosecurity management plan.
"You could probably spend a bit of time on the biosecurity website to try and figure it out, but people shouldn't have to do that.
"The legislation should be simple and clear cut for a person who owns a business, and is potentially going to be affected or harmed by third parties on their land, doing the wrong thing.
"People do it all the time, it's not that they mean to, they just don't know that their dirty car is a threat to someone's business."
Ms Rutledge said the responsibility generally fell to the landholder to educate people who were accessing their property.
"It shouldn't just be a courtesy, people tell me all the time that they have a biosecurity plan and that third parties tell the them that they don't have to follow it," she said.
"People can go to some effort to develop a biosecurity plan and not realise that it's not legally binding.
"How much time and money should you have to spend and how many consultants do you have to employ to get people to do fairly rudimentary things"
Nobby Grazier and AgForce biosecurity policy committee chair, Belinda Callaghan said legal access was a key issue for many people.
"Anyone with legal access typically doesn't have to adhere to your own personal property biosecurity plan," she said.
"You can only prosecute someone for trespassing or failing to adhere to your biosecurity management plan, if it has the correct wording and you have made them aware of signage at your front gate.
"There is a clause in the legislation that states companies can ignore those biosecurity plans, if they have legal access.
"So a company who has legal access, such as Powerlink, can choose to ignore a landholder's biosecurity management plan."
A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries said Many people need access to agricultural land for a variety of reasons and the legislation about observing biosecurity plans needs to allow this access while still ensuring protection against biosecurity risks.
"Biosecurity management plans are generally enforceable under the Biosecurity Act. There are specific requirements about what they must contain and for signage to be displayed at the relevant property," the spokesperson said.
"Biosecurity management plans can only be made by a registered biosecurity entity for a designated place. You must register as a Registered Biosecurity Entity if you own or keep one or more head of livestock such as cattle, sheep, goats and horses, 100 or more birds for human consumption or egg production, or 1 or more European honey bee hives. Places such as saleyards or showgrounds that hold animals temporarily must also be registered.
"Cropping operations do not meet the requirements to register as biosecurity entities unless they meet the above requirements.
"Other biosecurity plans are not enforceable except where they are a condition of an agreement such as land access agreement or employment contract, however visitors to those properties still have obligations under the Biosecurity Act.
"DAF encourages people needing access to land to work with affected landholders to minimise biosecurity risks. The landholder may be using the biosecurity plan to manage biosecurity risks that are not obvious to the person accessing the land."
