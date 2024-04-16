Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Dearer trend at Toowoomba

April 17 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dearer trend at Toowoomba
Dearer trend at Toowoomba

The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba on Monday increased to 217 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.