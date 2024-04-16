Dearer trend at Toowoomba

The number of cattle penned at Toowoomba on Monday increased to 217 head.
The lift in prices experienced across most selling centres continued and all classes were dearer compared to the previous sale of three weeks ago.
Buyer attendance and activity across most classes of young cattle was good however export buyer attendance was not as good as the previous sale.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock improved by more than 40 cents a kilogram.
Feeder steers lifted in price and this trend also flowed onto the better end of the yearling heifers.
Yearling steers under 200kg returning to the paddock made to 448c to average 443c/kg.
Yearling steers under 280kg to restockers made to 432c to average 377c/kg.
Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made to 360c and averaged 298c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 308c to average 280c and some to processors averaged 259c and made to 268c/kg.
Medium weight 2 score cows made to 208c to average 204c/kg. The best of the heavy weight cows made to 230c some returning $1988/head.
Light weight steers sold open auction made to $580.
Cows and calves made to $1680/unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.