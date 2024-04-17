Increased numbers at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a larger yarding of 651 head at Tuesday's Moreton sale.
They said increased numbers had hit the market, after two weeks of rain affected yardings.
A quality yarding came to hand with sought after lines of restocker cattle holding firm. All other slaughter descriptions sold at significantly reduced rates as numbers flooded the market.
G Bell sold Limousin potential show steers at 414 cents a kilogram with an outcome of $1014. Angus cross weaner steers from G and S McNamara sold for 344.2c/kg to realise $936.
Charolais cross weaner heifers from Stokes Farms made 249.2c/kg or $736. D and T Zurvas sold Bazadais cross yearling heifers to come in at 231.2c/kg for a result of $763.
Droughtmaster cross feeder steers from C Zischke sold at 317.2c/kg to come back at $1268. Lakeside Farms sold Brangus cross 2 tooth trade heifers at 268.2c/kg for a result of $1305.
D and E Spring sold Droughtmaster 6 tooth heifers at 244.2c/kg with an outcome of $1520. Robinson Family Past. sold Charolais cross 4 tooth ox for 248.2c/kg with a result of $1563.
Angus cross 6 tooth ox from S Young Family Trust sold for 246.2c/kg or $1797. Jimna Grazing sold Santa cross medium cows at 221.2c/kg for an outcome of $1306.
Brahman cross medium cows from D and F Williams made 225.2c/kg for a return of $1203. Charbray heavy cows from J Young came in at 228.2c/kg with a result of $1494.
G Robinson sold Charolais cross heavy cow for 226.2c/kg with an outcome of $1504. Droughtmaster bulls from D and E Spring sold at 241.2c/kg with a result of $2001.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.