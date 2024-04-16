Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Mowing down the competition: new addition to the Dirranbandi Show

Kelly Mason
By Kelly Mason
April 16 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(L-R) Dean Carroll, (team Wombil Downs), Max Hemming, Lachie Osbourne, Kingsley Mathie, (team Mathies Mechanical), Brad Mathies, Christopher Hardie, Ben Wilson, (team Wilgunya), Joel Lambert, Jack Young, Rhett Butler (team JS & LC Young Rural Contracting) and Lauren Young.
(L-R) Dean Carroll, (team Wombil Downs), Max Hemming, Lachie Osbourne, Kingsley Mathie, (team Mathies Mechanical), Brad Mathies, Christopher Hardie, Ben Wilson, (team Wilgunya), Joel Lambert, Jack Young, Rhett Butler (team JS & LC Young Rural Contracting) and Lauren Young.

Four ride-on mowers lined up is not what you would usually expect to see at an evening celebration, but it looks like it might become a regular sight at the Dirranbandi Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Mason

Kelly Mason

Journalist

Brisbane-based journalist covering stories from rural and regional Queensland. kelly.mason@queenslandcountrylife.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.