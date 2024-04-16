Mowing down the competition: new addition to the Dirranbandi Show

Four ride-on mowers lined up is not what you would usually expect to see at an evening celebration, but it looks like it might become a regular sight at the Dirranbandi Show.
This year marked 100 years at the Dirranbandi Show. As part of the celebrations a Back to Dirran Dinner was held on the Friday night and Dirranbandi Show vice-president Lauren Young said their first ever lawn mower race, was a highlight of the evening.
Ms Young said they wanted to add some extra entertainment for the attending crowd.
"We bought back the dog jump and I came to a meeting with the idea to have the lawn mowing races," she said.
"I'd seen them at a few shows in NSW when I was working down there.
"We decided to run with it and had to jump through a fair few insurance hoops."
The main requirement was that the lawn mower engines were limited to a motor capacity of 250cc.
They ended up with four local race entrants for the race, Kingsley Mathies from Mathies mechanical, Ben Wilson from Wilgunya Merino stud, Rhett Butler from JS &LC Young Rural Contracting entered and cattle producer Dean Carroll, from Wobil Downs.
"We had two heats for the event, which was a 100 metre drag race," she said.
"The winners from those two heats went into the final.
"It was very funny and very competitive...there was a little wheel stand from one mower at the beginning, which got the crowd cheering."
Kingsley Mathis, took out the win, Benn Wilson came in second place and Rhett Butler in third place.
The prize money for the event was donated. First prize was $1000, which was donated by Woodham Petroleum, second prize was $300 donated by Mathies Mechanical and third prize was $200, donated by Douglas and Loraine Crothers.
Ms Young said she was pleased there were no accidents or slips and only a few technical issues, which given that it was the first year, was 'bound to happen'.
Given the success they plan to make the lawn mowers races an annual event at the show and hope that it gets bigger and better each year.
"It was a big draw card for the Friday night entertainment," she said.
"There was a massive crowd there.
