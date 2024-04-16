Weaner steers reach 428c at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1591 head.
Cattle were drawn from Monto, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Murgon, Kilkivain, Tiaro, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Childers, Bundaberg, Rosedale, Miriam Vale, Calliope, Proston, Gin Gin, Lowmead and Woolooga
Four tooth Droughtmaster bullocks from Mount Perry sold for 286c/$1637. Six and eight tooth Brahman bullocks from Lowmead sold for 275c/$1491. Six tooth Droughtmaster bullocks from Mount Perry sold for 282c/$1608. Six tooth Simmental cross heifers from Tansey sold for 261c/$1456. Four tooth Charbray heifers from Childers sold for 254c/$1182.
Brahman cross cows from Mirian Vale sold for 237c/$1366. Charbray cows from Binjour sold for 237c/$1636. Simmental cows from Gin Gin sold for 230c/$1507. Charbray cows from Gin Gin sold for 231c/$1208. Santa Gertrudis cross cows from Proston sold for 227c/$1259.
Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Woolooga sold for 334c/$1585. Two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Byrnestown sold for 326c/$1498. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Mirian Vale sold for 326c/$1384.
Two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Booyal sold for 328c/$1579. Milk and two tooth Murray Charbray cross steers from Dallarnil sold for 328c/$1315.
Milk tooth Charbray steers from Biggenden sold for 358c/$1171. Simmental cross steers from Yandran sold for 362c/$1185. Charolais cross steers from Rosedale sold for 350c/$1010. Milk tooth Brangus steers from Mundubbera sold for 348c/$909.
Angus weaner steers from Bundaberg sold for 338c/$1128. Angus cross weaner steers from Mundubbera sold for 362c/$922. Brangus weaner steers from Bundaberg sold for 428c/$992.
Charolais weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 388c/$847. Charolais cross weaner steers from Hervey Bay sold for 370c/$749. Brangus weaner steers from Biggenden sold for 380c/$959.
Two and four tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Mount Perry sold for 268c/$1001. Milk and two Droughtmaster heifers from Hervey Bay sold for 266c/$1337. Two and four tooth Brangus heifers from Bundaberg sold for 270c/$1171.
Milk and two tooth Red Brangus heifers from Bundaberg sold for 272c/$1173. Milk tooth Santa heifers from Electra sold for 272c/$1088. Milk tooth Charolais heifers from Biggenden sold for 264c/$1039.
Crossbred weaner heifers from Ubobo sold for 280c/$648. Angus cross weaner heifers from Biggenden sold for 240c/$539. Brangus weaner heifers from Bundaberg sold for 250c/$537.
