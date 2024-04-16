Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner steers reach 428c at Biggenden

April 16 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burnett Livestock & Realty's Paul Hastings with a line of Simbrah steers on account of Neubecker Trust, Dallarnil, that made 362c/kg or $1185.
Burnett Livestock & Realty's Paul Hastings with a line of Simbrah steers on account of Neubecker Trust, Dallarnil, that made 362c/kg or $1185.

Burnett Livestock & Realty's meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1591 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.