Breeding stock numbers jump

Listings were up in all states including Tasmania, which re-entered the market with 320 head offered. SA more than doubled its offering to 9189 head and NSW had the highest numbers, offering more than 30,000 head. NSW buyers, on the back of rain in the past two weeks, purchased more than 20,000 head last week. Buyer activity in Queensland slumped to just 900 head, down 2730. WA buyers stepped back into the market to take a healthy 670 head for the week.