Breeding stock numbers jump

April 16 2024 - 2:00pm
CATTLE

Cattle offerings doubled to 16,456 head last week. Clearance dropped to 48 per cent from 77pc, although there was a $20 rise in average value over reserve to $123 per head. Benchmark steers 280-330kg stayed flat at $1170, while the AuctionsPlus Young Cattle Indicator fell two points.

