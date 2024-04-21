Queensland Country Life
Gardening guru: Lawn pests are on the march

By James Feez
April 21 2024 - 12:00pm
James Freez. Picture supplied
James Freez. Picture supplied

Stay vigilant! Lawn pests have been sighted, wreaking havoc as they take advantage of this warmer and wetter period. Acting early is essential as their presence can lead to significant issues during winter. Failure to address these pests promptly may result in patchy growth and the proliferation of winter grass and other broadleaf winter weeds.

