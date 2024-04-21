Gardening guru: Lawn pests are on the march

The best way to control army worm and curl grubs organically is the use of Eco - neem. Alternatively, granular pesticides such as Richgro Lawn Beetle & Grub Killa is an effective way of controlling turf pests - though be mindful that the active ingredient in this product will impact non-target species. Once the pest has been eradicated, it is equally important to feed your lawn. Lawn fertilisers come in many forms, though regardless of the brand it must be watered in well.