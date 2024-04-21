Gardening guru: Lawn pests are on the march

Stay vigilant! Lawn pests have been sighted, wreaking havoc as they take advantage of this warmer and wetter period. Acting early is essential as their presence can lead to significant issues during winter. Failure to address these pests promptly may result in patchy growth and the proliferation of winter grass and other broadleaf winter weeds.
Lawn pests come in many forms, though the two most common culprits include army worm and curl grub. Both these pests prey upon our most common turf grasses including buffalo, couch, and kikuyu. Most disturbingly, they even have the potential to spread to other areas of the garden preying upon ornamentals and edible plants.
The main difference between the army worm and curl grub is where they actively live within the turf grass itself. The army worm munches on the leaves of turf and spends most of its time in the thatch layer, whereas curl grubs attack the roots and undergrowth of turf living in the organic rich soil environment.
The best way to control army worm and curl grubs organically is the use of Eco - neem. Alternatively, granular pesticides such as Richgro Lawn Beetle & Grub Killa is an effective way of controlling turf pests - though be mindful that the active ingredient in this product will impact non-target species. Once the pest has been eradicated, it is equally important to feed your lawn. Lawn fertilisers come in many forms, though regardless of the brand it must be watered in well.
To detect pests, pour soapy water on a patch of lawn; it brings pests to the surface for accurate diagnosis.
Invite wildlife to your garden for natural pest control. Add a bird bath, plant perennials, and build insectaries or sanctuaries for small animals.
