Renewed talk of interstate barley shipments as prices climbs

Strengthening feed barley prices into the northern feedlots has rekindled talk of interstate shipments in the coming months.
Barley prices are again edging towards $400 a tonne delivered into the Darling Downs feedlots as trader shorts struggle to access supplies with more than five months remaining until the new crop harvest.
Northern feed barley prices peaked at $480/t in September last year but have since steadily declined before bottoming around $360 in March. Prices have been moving higher in recent weeks as buyers are forced to draw supplies from as far as Central West NSW to keep up with sales commitments.
Barley bids have jumped by more than $40/t since the start of March as traders step up efforts to secure supplies.
Traders discharged a few cargoes of feed barley by ship into Brisbane from WA and SA before last year's harvest but have since been drawing on local supplies. The recent spike in barley prices has renewed talk of more interstate barley shipments in the coming months to get feedlots through to mid-September when the local harvest will start.
Northern stockfeed wheat prices are also strengthening as barley values climb, with SFW up to $380 delivered into the Downs.
Sorghum 1 bids are holding around $380 delivered into the Downs after the recent rain event which has resulted in widespread quality downgrading.
Many expect that two-thirds of the southern Queensland sorghum crop is likely to have more than 15 per cent sprouted, which will make it more difficult to sell into export markets.
End users are assessing how much sprouted sorghum can incorporate into feed rations.
Sorghum test weights have also suffered after the rain.
Farmers are preparing to plant winter crops. Southern Queensland barley plantings are expected to climb on the recent rains, favourable prices and ongoing strong demand from the feedlots.
Good rain across some of the more marginal cropping areas in southwestern Queensland is expected to result in larger wheat plantings as well.
The United States Department of Agriculture released its monthly world supply and demand report last week, but it lacks fresh inputs to alter global prices.
The USDA will release its first assessment of the 2024/25 global supply and demand estimates in less than a month.
