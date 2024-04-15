Queensland Country Life
4th Eidsvold Cattle Drive captured through a camera lens

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
April 15 2024 - 4:00pm
Pictures: Paula Heelan

Rain delayed the start of the 4th Eidsvold Cattle Drive this year, but the rest of the event enjoyed perfect weather, organisers said.

