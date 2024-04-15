4th Eidsvold Cattle Drive captured through a camera lens

Rain delayed the start of the 4th Eidsvold Cattle Drive this year, but the rest of the event enjoyed perfect weather, organisers said.
The seven-day drive which raises money for the advancement of health in the region was to start on Sunday, April 7, but instead kicked off on Monday, April 8, and finished on Saturday.
The 2024 drive involved 23 drover participants and dozens of volunteers.
This year's boss drovers for the mob of 450 head were Bruce Tye and Graham Pott, both of Eidsvold.
Eidsvold Cattle Drive president Rebecca Scholl said it was a fabulous week.
"It was probably one of our best cattle drives in terms of the weather - the first day was postponed due to rain, but the rest of the week the weather was perfect so we had no dust and had water running through the creeks," she said.
"And, we probably had the best team of participants in terms of very capable, willing drovers so they did an excellent job and everything else ran very smoothly."
Money raised from the drive goes to three charities - Lifeflight, the RFDS and Rotary Lodge in Bundaberg, which provides affordable accommodation for patients and carers requiring hospital treatment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.