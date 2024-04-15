Beaudesert beats the odds

After being postponed for a week as a result of wet weather, the Beaudesert Show Society's campdraft was held last weekend with the program reduced to two days, while the committee and volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure the grounds were safe to compete on.
Despite the many hurdles that presented, committee secretary Sue Harrison said the event was an overwhelming success.
Continuing his recent success, Dalby competitor Darby Ryan won the Colliers Maiden riding Cats New Player on behalf of Robert Brumm with an aggregate score of 169 points, holding a single point lead ahead of Kimberley Sammon riding Platinum Coals.
The Southern Land Building Services Maiden for Maiden was held in conjunction with the first round of the maiden which saw local Georgia Tilley riding Ropeley Park Cocktail, a crowd favourite.
This was the first maiden campdraft the 13-year-old local competitor had ridden in and she was thrilled to be awarded the victory in the maiden for maiden, after scoring 79 points to claim the win.
High profile local lady Kimberley Sammon claimed a double, taking out the featured Markwell Family Open riding the Hazelwood Conman mare, Banshee Coneye on behalf of Sarah Campbell and the Kate McGahan Memorial & Advisory Partner Restricted Open riding Highway to Hell on behalf of Jamie Gray.
Lockyer horse trainer Adam Wallen won the Beaudesert Rural Supplies Futurity riding Powergem on behalf of Nathan and Alex Mura with 87 points. The filly, Powergem, is by the Wallen family's resident sire, Doongara Powerade. Wallen also placed equal second riding Hazelwood Magic Act on behalf of Tom Acton that had been purchased from the Nutrien Classic Sale earlier this year.
Joel Hill riding Ferlings Stylish Diva had an aggregate score of 176 points to claim the John Wyatt Electrical Novice, ahead of Brett Welsh and Allstars Famous Acres with 173 points.
The Cole Excavations Stallion Draft attracted 17 entrants with Jarvis Weaver and Yulgibar Duck N Down securing the blue ribbon with 82 points.
The Peter & Debbie Bischoff Juvenile was won by Matilda Bostock and Ferlings Stylish Diva, while Lily Buchanan riding Lindesay view Topgirl in the Beaudesert Pony Club and R & C Ruddle Junior. Ebony Rohan took out the Dave Kleinschmidt Memorial mini for the second consecutive year.
A large number of local cattle producers rallied behind the Beaudesert Show Society campdraft donors including Peter and Debbie Bischoff, John and Leanne Brennan, Thomas Brook, Luke Corcoran and family, Jeff and Kellie Doyle, Andrew (John) Drynan, Glenapp Cattle Company, Gorge Cattle Company, Ian and Sue Harrison, Wally Holcombe, Trevor Marsden, DM and KA Moffatt, Pearl Martin, John and Jess O'Brien, Shamrock Vale Station, David and Kym Stretton, Craig and Sue Wyatt and Jason and Fiona Wyatt.
Judges included Jack Breed, Luke McEwan, Robert Tilley, Kimberley Sammon, Tim McLachlan and Jye Banks.
Campdraft events on this weekend include the Campdraft for a Cure to be held at Wandoan, Allora & District, Yarraman, Mt Perry Show and the Westmar local draft.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.