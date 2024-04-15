Queensland Country Life
Beaudesert beats the odds

By Robyn Paine
April 15 2024 - 1:00pm
After being postponed for a week as a result of wet weather, the Beaudesert Show Society's campdraft was held last weekend with the program reduced to two days, while the committee and volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure the grounds were safe to compete on.

