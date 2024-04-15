Queensland Country Life
Dearer market at Beaudesert

April 15 2024 - 2:00pm
Jim and Lindy Kirchner, Harrisville, won champion pen of the show with their Limousin cross weaner steers. Picture supplied
Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a dearer market at their 19th annual Beaudesert Euro Show and Sale on Saturday.

