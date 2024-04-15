Dearer market at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a dearer market at their 19th annual Beaudesert Euro Show and Sale on Saturday.
They said an outstanding yarding of predominantly Charolais infused cattle came to hand and buyers competed fiercely for the quality lines on offer.
MRJ properties, Palen Creek, sold Charbray steers 24 months for $1700. Charolais cross steers 20 months account Spring Creek Land Corporation, Beaudesert, sold for $1630.
The O'Neill family, Mt Oweenee Station, sold Charbray steers 15 months for $1500. Limousin cross weaner steers account Jim and Lindy Kirchner, Harrisville, sold for $1430. Vaughan Signal and Natasha Ward, Roadvale, sold Charolais cross steers 15 months for $1370.
JD Grazing, Boonah, sold Charolais cross steers 15 months for $1300. Charolais weaner steers account Palen Creek Correctional Centre sold for $1300. Stewart and Shala Ashton, Roadvale, sold Charolais cross steers 15 months for $1270.
Shorthorn cross steers 14 months account Michael Cahill, Hillview, sold for $1130. Goldthrill Pty Ltd, Tabragalba, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1100.
Limousin cross steers 12 months account Jon Stiller and Co, Allenview, sold for $1100. Ray Lutter, Charlwood, sold Santa steers 12 months for $1100. Speckle Park cross weaner steers account Kooroomba Hay, Mt Alford, sold for $1000.
Eurara Pty Ltd, Innisplain, sold Euro cross weaner steers for $1020. Droughtmaster cross weaner steers account the Hotz Family, Veresdale, sold for $950. Ian Hollindale, Guanaba, sold Limousin cross weaner steers for $1000.
Mountaindale, Chinghee Creek, sold Limousin cross weaner steers for $920. Speckle Park weaner steers account Graham Williams and Leah MacGinley, Beaudesert, sold for $880.
Geoff and Suzy McNamara, Marburg, sold pregnancy tested in-calf Charbray heifers for $1450. MRJ Properties sold Charbray heifers 24 months for $1180. Eurara Pty Ltd sold Droughtmaster cross heifers 20 months for $1020.
Limousin cross weaner heifers account Jim and Lindy Kirchner sold for $910. Vaughan Signal and Natasha Ward sold Charolais cross heifers 15 months for $890.
Charolais weaner heifers account Palen Creek Correctional Centre sold for $860. Mick and Melissa Self, Pine Mountain, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $860. Mountaindale sold Limousin weaner heifers for $850. Stewart and Shala Ashton sold Charolais heifers 14 months for $800.
Ian Hollindale sold Limousin cross weaner heifers for $670. Santa cross cows and calves account Rhys and Anissa Bodey, Roadvale, sold for $1670. Brad and Rhonda Franklin, Cainbable, sold Euro cross cows and calves for $1370.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be held this Saturday, starting at 9.30am.
