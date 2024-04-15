Charolais steers win top prize at Coolabunia

The Coolabunia Weaner Show and Sale was held last Thursday.
Grand champion pen of weaners was won by Charolais steers from M and B Lord.
Three Charolais steers made to 452 cents a kilogram to average 263.3kg returning $1190. The remaining seven steers made 406.2c/kg to average 287.9kg returning $1169.
Reserve champion pen of weaners was also won by M and B Lord with a pen of Charolais heifers.
Six Charolais heifers made 306.2c/kg to average 275.8kg returning $844 and the other six heifers in the pen topped at 320c/kg to average 268.3kg returning $858.
The best pen of replacement females was won by Margie Lee-Madigan with a pen of Santa heifers.
The 10 Santa heifers made 306.2c/kg to average 254kg returning $777.
First place in the pen of weaner steers was won by M and B Lord's pen of 10 Charolais steers.
Second place in the pen of weaner steers was won by Margie Lee-Madigan's 10 Santa steers that made 418.2c/kg to average 297kg returning $1242.
Third place in the pen of weaner steers was won by Wayne Hancock with 18 steers that sold for 358.2c/kg to average 277kg returning 967 and one Limousin steer topped the pen at 420c/kg returning $1134.
First place in the pen of weaner heifers was won by M and B Lord's Charolais heifers.
Second place in the pen of weaner heifers was won by Margie Lee-Madigan's 10 Santa heifers that made 306.2c/kg to average 254kg returning $777.
Third place in the pen of weaner heifers was won by Brad and Jodie Frohloff with 16 Limousin heifers that made 254.2c/kg averaging 274kg and returning $697.
The best pen of infused Angus/Brangus weaners - Aussie Angus Brangus Bull Sale was won by Owen Scott.
The best pen of infused Limousin weaners - Coolabunia Limousin Bull Sale was won by Brad and Jodie Frohloff.
The best pen of infused Limousin weaners - BJF Limousin Bull Sale was won by Wayne Hancock.
The best pen of infused Charolais weaners - Coolabunia Classic Charolais Bull Sale was won by M and B Lord.
The best pen of infused Santa weaners - Brisbane Valley Santa Bull Sale was won by Margie Lee-Madigan.
The best pen of infused Droughtmaster weaners - Bunya Bull Sale was won by C and N Mackay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.