Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Competition for feeder heifers at Eumundi

Updated April 15 2024 - 10:07am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Competition for feeder heifers at Eumundi
Competition for feeder heifers at Eumundi

There were 244 head sold at Stariha Auctions' Eumundi cattle sale last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.