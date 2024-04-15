Competition for feeder heifers at Eumundi

There were 244 head sold at Stariha Auctions' Eumundi cattle sale last week.
Agents reported the market remained firm with cows and steers selling well. Feeder heifers improved with increased competition, while younger heifers met with limited competition.
Warren Jeffrey, Eumundi, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for $1410. Kexron Pty Ltd, Cooroy, sold Angus backgrounder steers for $1260 and $1090.
Kevin Richardson, Cooroy, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $960.
Esther Ruffo, Widgee, sold Droughtmaster feeder heifers for $830 and steers for $1080. Garrett Holdings, Yandina, sold young Droughtmaster weaner steers for $800.
Haranel Pasture, Mt Mee, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows for $1240. Thad Gaylard, Nambour, sold Brahman steers for $960 and heifers for $890.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.