People of Beef: Beef 88 winners to return to show ring

With Beef Australia 2024 just around the corner, there is a certain buzz in the air.
A kind of buzz that some individuals have felt since the very first Beef event in 1988.
Rob Sinnamon from RL Pastoral Co and Riverina Santa Gertrudis stud, Kyogle, NSW, is one who can certainly attest to that.
Having won the very first grand champion interbreed female at Beef 88 with Robenlea Nightingale, Mr Sinnamon described it as a hard act to follow.
Decided as the winner amongst 14 judges who pooled their votes on the Santa Gertrudis female with a bull calf at foot, 1988 was an unforgettable one for the Sinnamon family.
Robenlea Nightingale continued her successes in the show ring that year, effectively taking out a trifecta by going on to win interbreed championships at the Sydney Royal Easter Show and the Royal Queensland Show.
"I remember she won by an absolute margin [at Beef] on the day; it certainly was a memorable occasion," Mr Sinnamon said.
"It was an era where more and more breeds were coming to the forefront and Beef was essentially a competition of how many breeds could be shown - it was a tremendous spectacle.
"From my recollection, there would have been between 150-200 Santa Gertrudis there - probably larger than the numbers we see today."
With 28 breeds represented in the stud competition, totalling 1230 head of cattle, Mr Sinnamon said it was the first real gathering of everyone in the industry, which had compounded as time went on.
"The interbreed grand parade was actually held down the street in Rockhampton, which was a logistical nightmare, but everyone really embraced the concept of it," he said.
"The significance of winning back then was probably equal, or greater than, what it is now.
"The seedstock industry has certainly changed in the last 40 years. Previously, the show ring was largely the only place to promote stud cattle, whereas now the ways to promote seedstock are far more broad.
"In saying that, it's still certainly a good way for many producers to exhibit their cattle and for that reason we're exhibiting again this year."
After taking a hiatus from exhibiting their own cattle whilst Mr Sinnamon was managing Yulgilbar, his family will be making a return to the stud and prime competitions at Beef in May under their own stud prefix.
"We've got 11 in our show team for Beef this year," he said.
From attending every Beef since its inception, Mr Sinnamon has also contributed to the event by judging a significant number of main breeds including his most recent duties in the Droughtmaster ring along with judging the highly contested junior parading and junior judging competitions.
When asked why he makes the effort to attend every year, Mr Sinnamon said, "it's just a tremendous opportunity to network with others in the industry and it's not often that you get as many like-minded people in the same city so it makes for a good occasion".
"It's a must attend event," he said.
