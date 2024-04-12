Queensland Country Life
Feeding frenzy at Monto with trade weight steers selling to 365c/kg

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
April 12 2024 - 6:03pm
KellCo's Andrew Cavanagh with some of SA and PK Leahy's draft of 166 Santa steers. The lighter half went to a backgrounder on the Western Downs. Picture supplied by KellCo Rural Agencies
Demand from buyers at KellCo's second feeder sale at Monto today was so strong agents had the yarding of 1199 head sold in an hour and 15 minutes.

