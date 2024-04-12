Feeding frenzy at Monto with trade weight steers selling to 365c/kg

Demand from buyers at KellCo's second feeder sale at Monto today was so strong agents had the yarding of 1199 head sold in an hour and 15 minutes.
KellCo Rural Agencies director Andrew Cavanagh said there was plenty of appetite and a good spread of buyers in the gallery, including regular and new feedlot buyers that hadn't attended the sale before.
There was competition between feedlot buyers for heavier steers and traders looking for trade cattle, with a renewed confidence around thanks to rain last weekend and consistency in the cattle.
He said Monto saw rain last weekend, as well as the Darling Downs and Roma, with a fair few of the heavier trade flatback steers, around 300kg, heading to clean country paddocks in the Western Darling Downs.
He said those buyers were interested in the Santa Gertrudis, Droughtmatsers and Angus cross steers.
"We had quite a lot of Woolworths suitable type feeder cattle here today, so less than 38pc Bos indicus."
About 80 per cent of the offering were pre-treated and all cattle was pre-weighed. The cattle came from Monto and other local areas including Biloela, Goovingen, Thangool and Gin Gin.
Mr Cavanagh said the sale attracted prices that were on-par with or dearer than other selling centres, and dearer than those seen at the regular Monto fat and store sale last week, however they were dearer than their first special feeder sale in August last year.
"I think the feeder steers here this week could have been 20 or 30 cents dearer, possibly more, and then the feeder heifers the same, 20 or 30, maybe 40 cents dearer," Mr Cavanagh said.
Flatback and high Brahman content feeders between 400 to 500 kilograms were said to have made 350c/kg to average 332c/kg, while most trade steers in the high 300kg weight range made between 350 to 360c/kg.
Heavy feeder heifers were said to have sold to 306.2c/kg, averaging 280c/kg, with agents indicating a number of pens showed high Bos inducus content. Trade weight heifers topped at 312.2c/kg and averaged 268c/kg.
Mr Cavanagh assumed vendors would have been pleased with the result, with many returning after having sold at the sale last year. He thought vendors weren't holding onto cattle that were in weight and ready to go.
SA and PK Leahy, Monto, presented and sold a solid line of 166 Santa steers.
Their heavy steers, purchased by feedlot buyers, weighed 400kg and made 350c/kg to return $1400/hd.
Their lighter steers, purchased by a backgrounder from the Western Downs who hadn't purchased their cattle before, weighed 387kg and made 365c/kg to return $1413/ha.
Monto Simmental breeders Craig and Trudy Hampson kicked off the sale with a run of 80 Simmental cross steers, with the lead pen weighing 467kg to average 348c/kg to return $1625/hd.
Mr Cavanagh said the Hampon's cattle were well sought-after by feedlot buyers who were present.
"They have want the feedlots want to buy; big, lots of frame and they were presented in the right condition," he said.
In other results, Santa Gertrudis cross steers sold to 365c/kg at 387kg to return $1414/hd.
Simmental cross steers sold to 346.2c/kg at 466kg to return $1613/hd.
Brahman steers sold to 312.2c/kg at 496kg to return $1550/hd.
Angus cross heifers sold to 312.2c.kg at 370kg to return $1157/hd.
Brahman cross heifers sold to 282.2c/kg at 424kg to return $1198/hd.
