Queensland Country Life
Home/News

PM reveals Qld's part in renewables push

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
April 12 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Prime minister Anthony Albanese has announced an ambitious plan to boost domestic manufacturing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.