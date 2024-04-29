Meet the new chair of Beef's commercial cattle comp

Beef Australia 2024 will mark Angus Creedon's first time as chair of the commercial cattle championship committee - an event that he views as the reason for why Beef exists.
With an extensive industry background from his upbringing in a Brahman stud operation, former time as an embryo transfer specialist, and now as a Regional Livestock Manager for Stock Co, Mr Creedon, alongside the committee, aim to execute 'an initiative where anyone can understand and enjoy the process and outcome of the commercial cattle competition'.
Growing up in a family that has bred Brahmans under the Leajon Park stud prefix for the past 40 years, the relevance of the commercial cattle industry has always been front of mind for him - something that is now an overarching focus in his own stud program, AJC Brahmans.
"The commercial cattle championship reflects the end product of what people aim to produce and that's what we're planning to showcase to its best potential in May," Mr Creedon said.
"The reason Beef Australia exists and continues is because we need the seedstock animals, the machinery and the technology to produce the grass fed or grain fed finished product; it's why everyone is in the industry.
"The committee has shared some new ideas to allow for all Beef 2024 attendees to get involved in the commercial cattle competition."
When asked how he ended up in the role as chair, he said that it was initially his willingness to join another local competition committee.
"I got in contact with Mark Howard, who was the previous president, about joining the CQ carcase competition committee and he asked if I'd be interested in being on the Beef one instead," Mr Creedon said.
"We're not intending to reinvent the wheel this time around, but we are already looking at integrating some virtual reality stuff at Beef 2027."
There are 1778 commercial cattle entered in the competition, consistent with previous years.
Mr Creedon recognised that it was a big cost for producers to feed cattle without a set price at the other end.
But, he said, the competition traditionally generated higher prices and provided a platform for industry comparison and benchmarking.
"The competition is an opportunity for commercial cattle producers to gain valuable feedback on their stock and identify areas for improvement," he said.
"Where the cattle are fed is at the discretion of the vendors. The only criteria is that it must be an accredited feedlot and cattle are fed for a minimum of 70 days and maximum of 130 days to keep it a level playing field."
