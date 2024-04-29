Queensland Country Life
Meet the new chair of Beef's commercial cattle comp

By Isabella Hanson
April 30 2024 - 9:00am
Angus Creedon is gearing up for Beef 2024. Picture: Supplied
Beef Australia 2024 will mark Angus Creedon's first time as chair of the commercial cattle championship committee - an event that he views as the reason for why Beef exists.

