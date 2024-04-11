Smaller yarding at Gracemere

Due to the recent wet weather, CQLX combined agents saw another smaller yarding of 1795 head on Wednesday, consisting of 937 steers, 444 heifers, 310 cows, 37 bulls and 67 cows and calves.
They reported mixed results across all categories, and strong buyer activity saw well sought-after cattle performing better than in previous weeks.
Steers saw an average increase of 9 cents a kilogram across the board with light weaner steers under 200kg jumping up to 24c/kg on average.
Heifers strengthened by 11c/kg on average, with light weaner heifers 200-280kg rising by up to 24c/kg.
Cows and calves held firm, with average prices remaining within 10 per cent of the previous week.
Bulls and cows softened slightly from last week, however as a whole the market was 7c/kg stronger.
CJ and LO Davey, Orange Creek, sold Angus cross steers for 326c/kg weighing 438kg to return $1431.
GRC Pastoral Pty Ltd, South Yaamba, sold Droughtmaster steers for 346c/kg weighing 422kg to return $1461.
New Caledonia Graz Co, Bluff, sold Angus steers for 352c/kg weighing 370kg to return $1304.
J Frankish, Morinish, sold Brangus cross steers for 330c/kg weighing 309kg to return $1021.
Mt Flora Cattle Co, Nebo, sold Droughtmaster steers for 374c/kg weighing 303kg to return $1135.
Ian Mcfarlane, Mackay, sold Simbrah steers for 418c/kg weighing 248kg to return $1037.
Mahon Family, Bauhinia, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 412c/kg weighing 246kg to return $1016.
Jason Grange, Dululu, sold Charbray steers for 418c/kg weighing 245kg to return $1024.
K and M Mcgregor, Boyne Valley, sold Brahman cross steers for 392c/kg weighing 221kg to return $870.
Semple family, Dysart, sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 242c/kg weighing 571kg to return $1382.
CJ and LO Davey, Orange Creek, sold Angus cross heifers for 258c/kg weighing 397kg to return $1025.
L Dunne, Dingo, sold Angus cross heifers for 266c/kg weighing 364kg to return $970.
R and J Jacobsen, Kunwarara, sold Brangus heifers for 248c/kg weighing 337kg to return $837.
Mirrabinda Grazing Co, Thangool, sold roughtmaster/Simmental cross cows and calves for $1500/unit.
T and D Vickers, Wowan, sold Charbray cross bulls for 203c/kg weighing 625kg to return $1270.
