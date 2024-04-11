Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Smaller yarding at Gracemere

April 11 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Kinbacher, Grant Daniel & Long with a pen of Charbray steers offered by Mt Flora Station, Nebo, that sold for 432.2c/kg, averaging 186.88kg to return $807.67. Picture by CQLX
Simon Kinbacher, Grant Daniel & Long with a pen of Charbray steers offered by Mt Flora Station, Nebo, that sold for 432.2c/kg, averaging 186.88kg to return $807.67. Picture by CQLX

Due to the recent wet weather, CQLX combined agents saw another smaller yarding of 1795 head on Wednesday, consisting of 937 steers, 444 heifers, 310 cows, 37 bulls and 67 cows and calves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.