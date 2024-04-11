Numbers increase at Dalby

The number of cattle yarded at Dalby on Wednesday was well up for a total of 1834 head.
The main increase was in the yarding of cows which doubled in numbers. Young cattle were also well supplied.
The yarding of young cattle consisted of some good quality weaner steers and heifers through the sale.
There was little change in prices compared to the sale last week with restocker weaner steers selling from 300c to 426c to average 364c while restocker weaner heifers sold from 214c to 326c/kg.
There was a small penning of yearling steers and they ranged from 274c to 348c/kg.
The yarding of export cattle consisted of a few pens of grown steers and heifers, however cows dominated the sale.
Grown steers sold from 265c to 290c and heifers toped at 288c/kg.
The good yarding of cows saw plain grades hold firm while heavy cows were 10c to15c dearer. The 2 score cows sold from 180c to 228c and 3 score medium weights averaged 232c.
Medium and heavy 4 score cows sold from 238c to 260c, while restocker cows topped at 230c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.