Central Qld property The Cedars under offer after auction | Video

Central Queensland property The Cedars has been placed under offer after being passed in on a vendor's bid of $3 million at an auction in Biloela on Wednesday.
Covering 2089 hectares (5162 acres), the property has been developed by Ed and Donna Wales as a sustainable breeding enterprise conservatively running 350 breeders, even in drier seasons.
There were two registered bidders in the crowd of about 25 people at the auction in the Biloela Hotel.
The freehold grazing property is situated in the Dumgree district 29km south west of Biloela, and above the Callide Dam.
The Cedars features sweet forest country with blue gum hollows and rolling ridges running back to steeper areas along the eastern boundary.
The four main paddocks feature strong stands of native bluegrass along with improved pastures and legumes and are serviced by a centrally located set of equipped cattle yards.
Water is mainly supplied from a permanent spring in Spring Creek and two equipped bores.
There are also seven dams plus seasonal water holes in creeks and gullies.
Improvements include a four bay workshop and machinery shed, two stables, a tack room, round yard, house cow yard.
The large five bedroom plus office family home is set on new steel adjustable stumps and has a three car carport.
Contact Mark Simpson, 0418 792 647, Ray White Rural, Biloela.
