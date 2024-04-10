Tareela remains on market after being passed in at auction

The 11,185 hectare (27,638 acre) property Tareela remains on the market after being passed in on a vendor bid of $6 million at an auction in Roma on Wednesday.
Offered by brothers Adrian and Jamie Byrnes, the property in six freehold titles is estimated to carry 700 breeders with progeny to weaning.
There were four registered bidders at the well attended auction.
Located off the Warrego Highway 13km south east of Mungallala, Tareela is situated 58km south west of Mitchell and 155km south west of Roma.
The property has scattered brigalow, wilga, kurrajong, sandalwood, box, ironbark, bowyakka, womal, and bendee timber with about 4000ha of mulga country.
Pastures include about 4000ha of buffel grass country, as wellas bluegrass, mulga Mitchell and urochloa.
All of the regrowth country was repulled recently, with some 728ha (1800 acres) blade ploughed in 2007.
Tareela is fenced into 13 paddocks and there is a set of portable steel cattle yards with permanent loading ramp and crush.
Water is supplied from two bores and 13 dams.
Improvements include steel cattle and sheep yards attached to a three stand shearing shed, an older, air-conditioned three bedroom house, 14x7m car garage, workshop, dog pens, poultry runs, and a 15 panel solar system.
Contact Daven Vohland, 0419 944 901, Vohland Real Estate.
