Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Tareela remains on market after being passed in at auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 10 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The 11,185 hectare property Tareela remains on the market after being passed in at auction on Wednesday. Picture supplied
The 11,185 hectare property Tareela remains on the market after being passed in at auction on Wednesday. Picture supplied

The 11,185 hectare (27,638 acre) property Tareela remains on the market after being passed in on a vendor bid of $6 million at an auction in Roma on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.