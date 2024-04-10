Weaner steers reach 452c at Roma store sale

A total of 3635 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 310 cents a kilogram and averaged 294c/kg, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 452c/kg and averaged 356c/kg, steers 280-330kg reached 438c/kg and averaged 353c/kg, and steers 330-400kg reached 382c/kg and averaged 358c/kg. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 362c/kg and averaged 348c/kg.
Seawright Investments, Yarrabin, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 438c/kg, reaching a top of $1433 to average $1312. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 306c/kg, reaching a top of $1013 to average $932.
MJ, MCM and GJ Price, Marengo, Aramac, sold Charolais cross steers to 382c/kg, reaching a top of $1557 to average $1430.
NB and SD Courtice, Ladas Downs, Glenmorgan, sold Angus cross steers to 380c/kg, reaching a top of $1308 to average $1308.
Tungamah Farming Pty Ltd, Bude Station, Morella, sold Charolais steers to 378c/kg, reaching a top of $1374 to average $1316.
AW and E Forster, Werna Station, Winton, sold Charolais cross steers to 370c/kg, reaching a top of $1547 to average $1264. The Murray Grey heifers sold to 316c/kg, reaching a top of $1130 to average $1017.
WG Cattle Co, Glenthomson, Longreach, sold Charolais cross steers to 362c/kg, reaching a top of $1516 to average $1395.
Lyndale Grazing 2 Pty Ltd, Lyndale, Roma, sold Simmental cross steers to 346c/kg, reaching a top of $1596 to average $1504.
MF Jebsen Australia Pty Ltd, Yunta, sold Angus cross steers to 332c/kg, reaching a top of $1159 to average $803. The Hereford cross heifers sold to 250c/kg, reaching a top of $851 to average $492.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 230c/kg and averaged 190c/kg, heifers 200-280kg topped at 328c/kg and averaged 248c/kg, heifers 280-330kg topped at 320c/kg, averaging 289c/kg, heifers 330-400kg topped at 324c/kg, averaging 293c/kg, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 324c/kg, averaging 313c/kg.
Douglas Hall, Outamorella Station, Longreach, sold Angus cross heifers to 324c/kg, reaching a top of $1313 to average $1172.
BS Conroy, Penrose, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 308c/kg, reaching a top of $945 to average $894.
Sam Curr, Glenample Station, Aramac, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 306c/kg, reaching a top of $1081 to average $897.
Luke Curr, Glenample Station, Aramac, sold Charolais cross heifers to 306c/kg, reaching a top of $979 to average $847.
Cows 330-400kg reached 245c/kg and averaged 231c/kg, cows 400-500kg topped at 250c/kg, averaging 240c/kg, cows 500-600kg topped at 250c/kg, averaging 241c/kg, and cows over 600kg topped at 255c/kg, averaging 250c/kg.
Andromeda Cattle Co, Eddington, Mungallala, sold Charolais cross cows to 250c/kg, reaching a top of $1505 to average $1278.
