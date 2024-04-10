Restocker competition at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 418 head of cattle for their weekly Moreton sale on Tuesday.
They said all export descriptions showed signs of improvement. A better-quality run of feeder steers came to hand and sold to a fully firm market.
Quality weaner and backgrounder cattle improved with increased competition from restockers.
MJ Horrocks sold Charbray cross weaner steers at 331.2c cents a kilogram to realise $811. Limousin cross yearling heifers from ID and DS Saunders came in at 279.2c/kg for and outcome of $939.
David Gregor sold Santa backgrounder steers for 337.2c/kg or $1005. Simmental cross feeder steers from Wayne Scholl sod at 317.2c/kg returning $1463. MR Newton also sold Santa cross feeder steers at 309.2c/kg with a result of $1557.
Brisbane Valley Pastoral sold Droughtmaster cross 4 tooth heifers at 281.2c/kg or $1302, and Droughtmaster cross medium cows at 258.2c/kg with a result of $1303. J and A Weatherall sold Droughtmaster cross 4 tooth ox for 310.0c/kg and an outcome of $1836.
O'Briens Transport sold Santa 6 tooth ox at 296.2c/kg or $1895. Santa cross heavy cows from CJ Kruger made 251.2c/kg returning $1454. Charbray heavy cows from P and A Rachow came in at 260.2c/kg returning $2029. WR Robinson sold Brangus bulls at 270.2c/kg for a return of $1999.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.