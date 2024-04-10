Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Restocker competition at Moreton

April 10 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Restocker competition at Moreton
Restocker competition at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 418 head of cattle for their weekly Moreton sale on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.