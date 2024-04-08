Droughtmaster steers reach $1600 at Laidley

There were 473 head sold at Stariha Auctions' Laidley cattle sale last Thursday. Agents reported the market saw a significant rise for cows and all classes of steers.
Tony Stariha, Mulgowie, sold lines of Brahman steers for $1550 and $1500 and Limousin cows for $1270. Ron Monro, Mt Tarampa, sold lines of Charolais and Droughtmaster feeder steers for $1590, $1580, $1440 and $1440.
Dean Ashwell, North Maleny, sold lines of Droughtmaster steers for $1600, $1540, $1490, $1195, $1130 and $1095. Grantley Burchmann, Ropeley, sold Charolais cross steers, eight months, for $980 and heifers for $700.
Rodney and Louise Litfin, Thornton, sold Charolais and Speckle Park steers, five to six months, for $840 and $740. Jana Schmitke, Lowood, sold Santa cows for $1540 and $1240.
Peter Jackwitz, Thornton, sold Santa cows for $1500 and $1240 and cows and calves for $1400. Emily Stariha, Blenheim, sold Brangus cows for $1230 and steers, four to five months, for $630.
JL Parkin, Ravensbourne, sold Angus steers for $1430, $1410 and $1340. John Duncan, Flagstone Creek, sold Santa backgrounder steers for $1190. Ian Groves, Ravensbourne, sold Angus weaner steers for $1100.
Don and Joyce Wegner, Fordsdale, sold Limousin weaner steers for $980. Kingfisher Gully, Split Yard Creek, sold Brahman steers for $1065 and $1040. Paul Poole, Haigslea, sold a Santa bull for $2000 and Brahman steers for $1400.
