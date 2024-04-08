Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster steers reach $1600 at Laidley

Updated April 9 2024 - 2:55pm, first published 7:00am
Steers sold for $1600 at Laidley. Picture by Stariha Auctions
There were 473 head sold at Stariha Auctions' Laidley cattle sale last Thursday. Agents reported the market saw a significant rise for cows and all classes of steers.

